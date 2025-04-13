Menczer TamásKollár KingatüntetésMillenáris
Tamas Menczer: For Me, This Country Is Not a Temporary Station, But My Homeland + Video

Members of the Tisza Party have betrayed Hungary and are even proud of it, said Tamas Menczer at the demonstration held at Millenaris Park in Budapest. For him, this country is not a temporary station, stated the communications director of Fidesz.

2025. 04. 13. 11:35
Tamas Menczer at the demonstration (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
"There are those who love Hungary and the Hungarian people, and there are those who act against them," said Tamas Menczer at the demonstration held at the Millenaris Park, which was organized in response to the scandalous statements made by Kinga Kollar, MEP for the Tisza Party. 

Who do you want: those who fight against you, or those who stand up for you?

the communications director of Fidesz asked. He added that for him, this country is not a temporary station, but his homeland, which he will protect at all costs.

Tamas Menczer, Bence Apati, Fero Nagy and Zsolt Bayer (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

"Members of the Tisza Party have betrayed Hungary and are even proud of it. They allied with Brussels to achieve their own political goals," Menczer pointed out, and called for the exit of traitorous politicians from public life.

We must protect Hungary against traitors,

he emphasized. In conclusion, Tamas Menczer stated that he and his fellow lawmakers are working so that the next generation can grow up in a peaceful and calm country.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer at the demonstration (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

