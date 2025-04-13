Bayer ZsoltkormánypártCÖF-CÖKAMagyar Péter
Hungarians Protesting Against Treason Fill Millenaris Park + Video

The statements made by Kinga Kollar, MEP of Peter Magyar's Tisza Party, drew so much ire from the public that te Millenaris Park was filled with protesters.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 13. 13:45
Demonstration organized by the Civic Union Forum (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
Demonstration organized by the Civic Union Forum (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
The Millenaris Park was packed for the demonstration organized by Zsolt Bayer, where supporters of the governing parties protested against the statements of Peter Magyar's treasonous MEP. The picture posted on Bence Apati's social media site bears witness to this. The influencer, one of the speakers at the event, highlighted:

Peti, Hungarians don't like traitors, I'm just saying. We're telling you! There are a great many of us!

Daniel Deak, senior analyst at the 21st Century Institute, also shared a short video taken of the crowd that gathered at the Millenaris.

Daniel Deak's post read:  

It's good to see that there are so many of us!

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, our publicist, Zsolt Bayer, announced the demonstration on behalf of the Civic Union Forum and the Civic Union Public Foundation (COF-COKA). Laszlo Csizmadia, president of COF-COKA, published the slogan of the event: "The homeland is not for sale, petty profiteers, enough is enough! It's not hard to understand why this was chosen as the motto of the protest. An MEP for the Tisza Party stated during a committee meeting in Brussels that, in her opinion, the withholding of EU funds is working and effective, as it hinders the development of the Hungarian economy, resulting in delayed investments and hospital renovations. The Tisza Party politician also noted that the silver lining is that the deteriorating quality of life helps the opposition.

Cover photo: Demonstration organized by the Civic Union Forum (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

