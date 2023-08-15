A positive gesture

In the meantime, Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Transcarpathia. The last time he did so was during the election campaign, when he did not meet separately with representatives of the Hungarian community. Now he has made time for them – it is unclear whether this can be seen as a sign of rapprochement.

“In any case, it is a positive gesture that during his visit to Transcarpathia, the Ukrainian president also visited Berehovo, the center of the Hungarian community, where he met with the leaders of the Transcarpathian Hungarians. During the meeting, problems affecting the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia and other minorities living in Ukraine were addressed both verbally and in writing. These include the constitutional right to use one's own language and to receive education in one's mother tongue.

The president promised to address the problems raised after the war."

said the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ) in response to a question by Magyar Nemzet. The rare visit indeed gave Transcarpathian Hungarians a chance to personally voice their problems, which would otherwise have reached the president only through his advisers and the press.

Zoltan Babjak, the ethnic Hungarian mayor of Berehovo, told the Hungarian news portal Mandiner that he took the opportunity to tell Volodymyr Zelensky how important it was that he had also spoken Hungarian in his 2019 New Year's address. He expressed the hope that the visit would also bring progress in relations between Hungary and Ukraine.

It is too early to celebrate

Could this really be a first step towards easing the strained relations? Istvan Ijgyarto, former ambassador to Kiev, told our newspaper that the presidential visit and the meeting with Hungarian leaders was undoubtedly an important gesture, but it should also be stressed that it was aimed exclusively at Transcarpathian Hungarians. In addition, the Hungarian press published an extremely unpleasant and accusatory statement by presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak, who regularly portrays bilateral relations in a negative light and smears the Hungarian leadership.