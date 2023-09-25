időjárás 17°C Jusztina 2023. szeptember 26.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 17°C
Jusztina
2023. szeptember 26.
magyar

"Germany on track towards a command economy"

Gábor Márton
Forrás: V4NA
20 órája 20 órája
"Germany on track towards a command economy"

According to the international V4NA news agency, Stefan Wolf, the president of the German Metal and Electricity Industry Association, has sharply criticized the federal government, accusing it of steering the country towards a planned economy. The degree of freedom in our country is currently too limited, and this applies to society in general and to companies in particular." 

Mr Wolf added that

some members of the governing coalition thought they had to impose their ideology on people, as if only they knew how to live.

Mr Wolf believes that this approach also applies to relations with international partners. 

And then, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock comes along and thinks she can tell the Chinese what to do and what not to do. This is so completely naive.

–  he was quoted by V4NA as saying. He also stressed that we must remember to look at the world as a whole. Germany is in a  very bad position internationally, because of its bureaucracy, lack of skilled labor and taxes. When young people coming from abroad see what the tax rates are, they prefer to go elsewhere, and this is one of the reasons why Germany is not a good place to do business at the moment.

However, Mr Wolf noted that this is not entirely the responsibility of the Social Democrat-Green Liberal government. The fact that Germany is in such a bad shape in terms of digitalization is also due to previous governments. He warned that politicians should not try to impose unrealistic targets through bans and restrictions, as this would stifle companies.

He therefore called for a return to a social market economy. "With so many bans, regulations and red tape, we are now moving towards a command economy. And when it comes to social welfare, we can certainly afford more than we can earn in a market economy," he added.

Cover photo: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech before the Bundestag. (Photo: Michael Kappeler/AFP)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Az állam nem tartozik Iványi Gábor egyházának, ellenkezőleg: ők tartoznak a NAV-nak

Az állam nem tartozik Iványi Gábor egyházának, ellenkezőleg: ők tartoznak a NAV-nak

origo.hu
Elege van a Nyugatnak Zelenszkijből, itt a háború legnagyobb fordulata

Elege van a Nyugatnak Zelenszkijből, itt a háború legnagyobb fordulata

origo.hu
Itt a vége: Rácz Jenő másfél hónap után búcsúzik

Itt a vége: Rácz Jenő másfél hónap után búcsúzik

mindmegette.hu
Növekedett a bevétele, mégsem örülhet a Hell

Növekedett a bevétele, mégsem örülhet a Hell

vg.hu
A mesterséges intelligencia megjósolta a világvégét: borzasztó dolgok várnak ránk

A mesterséges intelligencia megjósolta a világvégét: borzasztó dolgok várnak ránk

life.hu
Oroszország megtorolta a szevasztopoli rakétacsapást, lebombázták Beriszlavot

Oroszország megtorolta a szevasztopoli rakétacsapást, lebombázták Beriszlavot

vg.hu
Szabó Zsófi mellei mindjárt kiesnek a szűk ruhából - képek

Szabó Zsófi mellei mindjárt kiesnek a szűk ruhából - képek

origo.hu
Megvan, mikortól lehet jegyet venni a litvánok elleni Eb-selejtezőre

Megvan, mikortól lehet jegyet venni a litvánok elleni Eb-selejtezőre

origo.hu
Visszaállítani a szakember szó becsületét (X)

Visszaállítani a szakember szó becsületét (X)

vg.hu
Sörfesztivál Kőbányán! (x)

Sörfesztivál Kőbányán! (x)

origo.hu
Az élelmiszer-infláció letöréséhez nem elég a 6 árharcos multi élelmiszerlánc (x)

Az élelmiszer-infláció letöréséhez nem elég a 6 árharcos multi élelmiszerlánc (x)

origo.hu
„Minden hazugság, ami az ukránok előrenyomulásával kapcsolatos”

„Minden hazugság, ami az ukránok előrenyomulásával kapcsolatos”

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

„Russia is the last European empire”

„Russia is the last European empire”

Western influence is declining in the world and there are a number of new centers emerging with a gravitational pull.
PM Orban: Hungary's opponents will make concurrent demands this autumn

PM Orban: Hungary's opponents will make concurrent demands this autumn

We do not want to return to the Gyurcsany era! - Prime Minister Orban said in his speech at the start of parliament's autumn session.
This is how Soros's network exerts full influence on Slovak politics

This is how Soros's network exerts full influence on Slovak politics

Through his confidants in key positions, the American stock exchange speculator keeps control over the (pseudo) civil society sector and the media.
Illegal migrants running wild captured on video

Illegal migrants running wild captured on video

According to videos posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, migrants trying to reach Europe are far from as unblemished as the mainstream media tends to portray them.
Crime committed by radical climate activists hits record high

Crime committed by radical climate activists hits record high

Germany's right wing has repeatedly warned over the past years that violence on the part of the activists is a growing tendency, the federal government remains silent.
PM Orban’s security advisor: Another major migrant wave threatens Europe

PM Orban’s security advisor: Another major migrant wave threatens Europe

There has been a particularly significant increase in activity at the Greek islands, similar to the situation six to eight years ago.
Elon Muskkal találkozott Novák KatalinFrissítve

Elon Muskkal találkozott Novák Katalin

„Elon Musk végül nem tudott eljönni a budapesti demográfiai csúcsra. Most pótoljuk a találkozót” – írta közösségi oldalán Novák Katalin.

idézőjelVélemény
Hegyi Zoltán

Az Európai Unióban rákattantak a jogosítványokra

Részemről megengedett az (uniós) állampolgári engedetlenségi mozgalomban való aktív részvétel, valamint esetleg „Az anyátokkal szórakozzatok!” feliratú matrica felragasztása a szélvédőre.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu