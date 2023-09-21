időjárás 26°C Mirella , Máté 2023. szeptember 21.
Katalin Novak: Hungary is open to take part in any peace initiative that creates a feasible environment for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Katalin Novak: Hungary is open to take part in any peace initiative that creates a feasible environment for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine

Hungary supports and is open to take part in any peace initiative that creates a feasible environment for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine and creates a roadmap towards a sustainable and just peace,

Katalin Novak, Hungary's president, said in her speech at the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday. She is the first Hungarian head of state in decades to have addressed the forum. 

Hungary welcomes the Ukrainian peace initiative and is open to join the process, Hungary's head of state affirmed.  She stressed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's personal presence at the meeting is an indication that the moment has come to be serious about peace.

 

Hungary's president spoke out for the Hungarian community living in Ukraine. She counts on President Zelensky to take action and facilitate the restoration of the minority rights of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine, delivering on his promise made both in Kyiv and in New York, said Katalin Novak in her address to the UN Security Council, where US State Secretary Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also delivered speeches on Wednesday.

Katalin Novak stressed that the war in Ukraine poses a direct threat to Hungary as a neighbor, and that Hungarians are also losing their lives on the battlefield. The war is also a direct threat to Europe's security architecture, she said.

Hungary's president called for cooperation in promoting peace and security in Ukraine, pointing out that this requires organizations, strong nations and personalities that can invite the warring parties to a peace negotiation. The UN and the UN Security Council are essential actors in this process, she noted.  She highlighted the United States, China and Turkiye as examples of strong nations that are capable to set the table for a possible solution, are capable or ready to engage in dialogue with both sides and have the potential to influence the continuation further.

Katalin Novak said she is convinced that Pope Francis is someone who can facilitate peace in Ukraine.

Our history gives us so many examples that a small group of people or even a single person can have an effect or turn the flow of history,

said Katalin Novak, who is the first Hungarian president in decades to have addressed the UN Security Council. 

In her speech at the UN Security Council, Katalin Novak, who attended the working lunch of women leaders on Wednesday, also highlighted the role women leaders in promoting the resolution of conflicts. Women leaders who join their forces to contribute the peacemaking can have a substantial contribution in this process, she pointed out. 

On Wednesday, Hungary's president held talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Namibian President Hage Geingob and Peruvian President Dina Baluarte on bilateral relations, education and demographic issues on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly's High-level Week.

On Monday, Hungary's head of state co-chaired the leaders' dialogue meeting that reviewed the mid-term implementation of sustainable development goals set by the UN for the 2015-2030 period. On Tuesday, she addressed the UN General Assembly as the head of Hungary's delegation.  

Katalin Novak's official visit to the United States continues on Thursday in Texas, where she will hold talks with Governor Greg Abbott, among others.

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak addresses the General Debate of the 78th UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 19, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Sandor Palace)
 

idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

Az ukrán prosti

Zelenszkij hiányzott azon a történelem órán, ahol a jó szomszédi viszonyt tanulták. Már ha történelmi léptékben beszélhetünk jó szomszédi viszonyról a két ország, Lengyelország és Ukrajna közt.

