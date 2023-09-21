Katalin Novak: Hungary is open to take part in any peace initiative that creates a feasible environment for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine

Katalin Novak stressed that the war in Ukraine poses a direct threat to Hungary as a neighbor, and that Hungarians are also losing their lives on the battlefield. The war is also a direct threat to Europe's security architecture, she said.

Hungary's president called for cooperation in promoting peace and security in Ukraine, pointing out that this requires organizations, strong nations and personalities that can invite the warring parties to a peace negotiation. The UN and the UN Security Council are essential actors in this process, she noted. She highlighted the United States, China and Turkiye as examples of strong nations that are capable to set the table for a possible solution, are capable or ready to engage in dialogue with both sides and have the potential to influence the continuation further.

Katalin Novak said she is convinced that Pope Francis is someone who can facilitate peace in Ukraine.

Our history gives us so many examples that a small group of people or even a single person can have an effect or turn the flow of history,

said Katalin Novak, who is the first Hungarian president in decades to have addressed the UN Security Council.

In her speech at the UN Security Council, Katalin Novak, who attended the working lunch of women leaders on Wednesday, also highlighted the role women leaders in promoting the resolution of conflicts. Women leaders who join their forces to contribute the peacemaking can have a substantial contribution in this process, she pointed out.

On Wednesday, Hungary's president held talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Namibian President Hage Geingob and Peruvian President Dina Baluarte on bilateral relations, education and demographic issues on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly's High-level Week.

On Monday, Hungary's head of state co-chaired the leaders' dialogue meeting that reviewed the mid-term implementation of sustainable development goals set by the UN for the 2015-2030 period. On Tuesday, she addressed the UN General Assembly as the head of Hungary's delegation.