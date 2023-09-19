Migration pressure has increased significantly in recent days at Hungary's southern border. A video from kormany.hu shows migrants trying to enter the country in gangs. They are armed with knives, slingshots, gas sprays and other weapons.

The images show the aggressive groups advancing in a threatening manner, using their weapons and posing a serious challenge to the border control units. It is a well-organized operation, as evidenced by the fact that the illegal immigrants are equipped with ladders, bolt cutters and welding torches and they are trying to cross the border at different points of the fence at the same time, diverting the attention of the authorities.