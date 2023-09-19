időjárás 19°C Vilhelmina 2023. szeptember 19.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 19°C
Vilhelmina
2023. szeptember 19.
magyar

Organized, aggressive migrant gangs reach border with weapons and demolition tools - shocking video

Munkatársunktól
3 órája 1 órája
Organized, aggressive migrant gangs reach border with weapons and demolition tools - shocking video

Migration pressure has increased significantly in recent days at Hungary's southern border. A video from kormany.hu shows migrants trying to enter the country in gangs. They are armed with knives, slingshots, gas sprays and other weapons. 

The images show the aggressive groups advancing in a threatening manner, using their weapons and posing a serious challenge to the border control units. It is a well-organized operation, as evidenced by the fact that the illegal immigrants are equipped with ladders, bolt cutters and welding torches and they are trying to cross the border at different points of the fence at the same time, diverting the attention of the authorities.

The people smuggling gangs make no secret of their activity. They post videos on TikTok boasting with how they bring illegal migrants into the country. Their videos, tagged 400-59 and Killer Group among others, show border crossers from other continents and cultures marching in a fearful and defiant manner, including videos of them using tobacco products that look like marijuana or denigrating the Hungarian police. 

@afgcriminal313 #خسبي_الله_ونعم_وكيل #پشتون_تاجیک_هزاره_ازبک_زنده_باد🇦🇫 ♬ original sound - ✍️📚بي پروا فلسفه✍️📚

Cover photo: Illustration. Migration pressure at the southern border has increased significantly in recent days (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Halálra vertek egy férfit Salgótarjánban

Halálra vertek egy férfit Salgótarjánban

origo.hu
A zuhany alatt pózol a Baywatch szőke bombázója - kép

A zuhany alatt pózol a Baywatch szőke bombázója - kép

origo.hu
Nem hittek a szemüknek az Aldi pénztárosai: ezt kapta elő szatyor helyett a háromgyerekes anyuka

Nem hittek a szemüknek az Aldi pénztárosai: ezt kapta elő szatyor helyett a háromgyerekes anyuka

mindmegette.hu
Brüsszel saját magát lőheti lábon az ukrán gabonaimport-vitában – elemző a Mandinernek

Brüsszel saját magát lőheti lábon az ukrán gabonaimport-vitában – elemző a Mandinernek

mandiner.hu
„Én neki nem szeretnék bizonyítani semmit!” – Kiszel Tünde lánya kitálalt énekes édesapjáról

„Én neki nem szeretnék bizonyítani semmit!” – Kiszel Tünde lánya kitálalt énekes édesapjáról

ripost.hu
Lagzi Lajcsi kastélya már nincs eladósorban, újra kellett írni az eladó luxusingatlanok toplistáját

Lagzi Lajcsi kastélya már nincs eladósorban, újra kellett írni az eladó luxusingatlanok toplistáját

vg.hu
Nem sokat takar Elizabeth Hurley nagy melleiből a fürdőruha - videó

Nem sokat takar Elizabeth Hurley nagy melleiből a fürdőruha - videó

origo.hu
Sportfogadás: 18-ból 18 meccset eltalált, mégsem lett milliomos

Sportfogadás: 18-ból 18 meccset eltalált, mégsem lett milliomos

nemzetisport.hu
Levetítik a Fidesz frakcióülésén a Magyarországot pocskondiázó svéd oktatófilmet

Levetítik a Fidesz frakcióülésén a Magyarországot pocskondiázó svéd oktatófilmet

magyarnemzet.hu
Marco Rossi válogatottjának ez lehet az év meccse, indul a roham a jegyekért

Marco Rossi válogatottjának ez lehet az év meccse, indul a roham a jegyekért

magyarnemzet.hu
Nem várt problémákat okozhat a tanévkezdés miatti stressz(x)

Nem várt problémákat okozhat a tanévkezdés miatti stressz(x)

she.life.hu
Visszaszólt a lengyel kormány az ukrán pereskedésre

Visszaszólt a lengyel kormány az ukrán pereskedésre

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Paris conditions unacceptable due to migrants + video

Paris conditions unacceptable due to migrants + video

Hungarian political economist Zoltan Pogatsa, who certainly cannot be accused of any right-wing bias, has shared some frightening experiences from the French capital.
Hungarian Dollar Left acts in interests of pro-war Western politicians

Hungarian Dollar Left acts in interests of pro-war Western politicians

It is in the interests of the American left to involve Hungary in the Russia-Ukraine war, and they need local allies for that.
Hungary FM: Hungary's pro-peace position based on national interest highly appreciated worldwide

Hungary FM: Hungary's pro-peace position based on national interest highly appreciated worldwide

We have concluded important agreements at the UN General Assembly, and we have important negotiations behind us, Hungary's foreign minister said.
Drug trafficking in Belgium an even bigger problem than terrorism

Drug trafficking in Belgium an even bigger problem than terrorism

The justice minister is pushing for EU extradition agreements in a bid to make it easier to catch criminals.
European affairs committee chair: rights of Hungarian community in Transcarpathia must be guaranteed

European affairs committee chair: rights of Hungarian community in Transcarpathia must be guaranteed

Judit Varga also presented Hungary's position on the priorities for the Spanish EU Presidency.
PM Orban's four-point plan can bring change in Brussels

PM Orban's four-point plan can bring change in Brussels

Achieving the key points highlighted by PM Orban would be in the interest of all European citizens.
Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Az olajtermelés csökkentése a dízel árát is megemelte, a finomítók pedig inkább más üzemanyagok előállítására fókuszálnak.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Nézzék meg, hogy mit akarnak lenyomni a torkunkon! + videó

Szép új világ.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu