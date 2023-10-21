időjárás 15°C Orsolya 2023. október 21.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 15°C
Orsolya
2023. október 21.
magyar

Budapest Balkans Forum on Tour: More than just talk about the Balkans

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Budapest Balkans Forum on Tour: More than just talk about the Balkans

The Budapest Balkans Forum Roadshow (BBF On Tour) event was presented at the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Affairs by Viktor Eszterhai, the institute's director of research, and researchers Ferenc Nemeth, Julianna Armas, Anna Orosz and Cintia Viola.

Their first stop was in Skopje this week, with an event in Pristina next week, but they plan to travel to a different part of the Balkans each month, until the next Budapest Balkans Forum in March 2024. 

As Director Viktor Eszterhai said, the Institute of Foreign Affairs' area of priority is the Balkans, which is often seen as under-researched and less known in the West than other regions, but that they have worked very hard with their staff to change this. 

There is always something happening in the Balkans. EU enlargement will be a huge issue, and will supply plenty of topics for the next period,

 Eszterhai added.

The eighth Budapest Balkan Forum will take place in March 2024, which is Europe's largest Balkan-themed event. 

Last year, the event hosted four foreign ministers, including from Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania. As the director pointed out, these are good discussions because there is no predefined political line to follow, and free and excellent debates can develop.

One of the important pillars of the next forum will be economic issues, such as how Hungary can deepen relations with the region, but the energy issue will also be raised and economic ministers will be invited to the event. 

We are presenting a new format, which is none other than the Budapest Balkans Forum on Tour, so that we don't just talk about the Balkans, but also go there,

the director emphasized.

It is important for participants to be able to talk to experts on the ground, and to develop a deep collaboration of experts from which all can extensively benefit. In the long term, the institute would like to bring the best experts here through various grant programs, in order to gain new knowledge from them.

Ferenc Nemeth, head of the Western Balkans Research Program, said that during the meeting in Skopje, the differences within the EU over Ukraine came to the fore, as well as what reforms are needed in the organization and whether they can be implemented.

In Skopje, Nemeth added that sitting next to experts representing the Czech, the North Macedonian, and the Brussels positions was very educational.

Researcher Julianna Armas, who also attended the event in the North Macedonian capital said,

Everyone agreed that it would be a political decision if the EU's enlargement with Ukraine were to be implemented, which would generate controversy for the Western Balkans as well, since the North Macedonians have done everything for accession and would feel that they were still only waiting in the EU's entry way.

As for the next event in Belgrade, researcher Anna Orosz said that expectations have changed regarding the formulation of the EU's climate policy and climate goals. This will not only affect Hungary, but also the potential EU membership candidates in the Western Balkans, as they are under strong pressure to align with the EU's approach. At the Serbian-Hungarian meeting the two country's joint gas trading company will also be discussed.

 Governmental, corporate and expert levels will all be represented at the Serbian-Hungarian meeting.

In response to press questions, Armas said that the fear of war breaking out over the Serbian-Kosovo crisis exists primarily only in public opinion. He said that Hungarians in general have a stereotyped view of the Balkans, and explained that

the locals there do not experience the situation as tragic or dangerous like we do. This also shows how lucky we are, as to us, this is already a conflict, which for them is part of everyday life.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

A Hamászhoz köthető terrortámadást titkoltak el a brit hatóságok

A Hamászhoz köthető terrortámadást titkoltak el a brit hatóságok

origo.hu
Egymás után evakuálják településeket, jöhet az izraeli invázió

Egymás után evakuálják településeket, jöhet az izraeli invázió

origo.hu
Súlyos sérülést szenvedett a táncpróbán Sydney van den Bosch

Súlyos sérülést szenvedett a táncpróbán Sydney van den Bosch

borsonline.hu
Az olajár esése nem, a kormány fenyegetése viszont már árcsökkentésre késztette az üzemanyag-kereskedőket

Az olajár esése nem, a kormány fenyegetése viszont már árcsökkentésre késztette az üzemanyag-kereskedőket

vg.hu
Így lesz tökéletes a piskótarolád: sütési és tekerési praktikák

Így lesz tökéletes a piskótarolád: sütési és tekerési praktikák

mindmegette.hu
Befészkelték magukat a Dnyeper túlpartján az ukránok

Befészkelték magukat a Dnyeper túlpartján az ukránok

vg.hu
Valami nagyon furcsa történt Tóth Andi arcával

Valami nagyon furcsa történt Tóth Andi arcával

origo.hu
Videó: Ronaldo akkora szabadrúgásgólt lőtt, hogy a kapus el sem indult rá

Videó: Ronaldo akkora szabadrúgásgólt lőtt, hogy a kapus el sem indult rá

nemzetisport.hu
Kétállami megoldás lehet az izraeli háború kulcsa?

Kétállami megoldás lehet az izraeli háború kulcsa?

magyarnemzet.hu
A biztonságban közlekedők és a mentősök valójában együtt mentenek életet (x)

A biztonságban közlekedők és a mentősök valójában együtt mentenek életet (x)

origo.hu
Nem engedi el '56-ot a budapesti orosz nagykövetség

Nem engedi el '56-ot a budapesti orosz nagykövetség

magyarnemzet.hu
Tucker Carlson: George Floyd túladagolásban halt meg

Tucker Carlson: George Floyd túladagolásban halt meg

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship blown up on US orders

Centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship blown up on US orders

The extra tax imposed on the transit of natural gas to Hungary is causing a serious domestic political crisis in Sofia.
US administration's goal is to undermine the Orban government

US administration's goal is to undermine the Orban government

Washington has been trying to exert pressure on Hungary since Joe Biden became US President, deputy state secretary Vince Szalay-Bobrovniczky says.
Foreign interference in Poland's election: air superiority, or the domination of Polish media - Part 1

Foreign interference in Poland's election: air superiority, or the domination of Polish media - Part 1

The Polish liberals have received all the financial, political and media support they needed from abroad to win a majority in Sunday's elections.
Migrant flow in Balkans is faster-paced and more organized

Migrant flow in Balkans is faster-paced and more organized

The relentless influx of migrants transiting through Bosnia to the European Union is unstoppable.
Israeli crisis to have repercussions in the Balkans - has Western patience run out?

Israeli crisis to have repercussions in the Balkans - has Western patience run out?

The West wants a quick solution to the Kosovo issue, expert says.
Lords of Gaza - what is Hamas and why did it attack Israel?

Lords of Gaza - what is Hamas and why did it attack Israel?

International aid to the Gaza Strip has played a key role in arming Hamas, according to a senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights.
Az oroszok rátettek még egy lapáttal '56-ra

Az oroszok rátettek még egy lapáttal '56-ra

„A modern Oroszország a magyar nép történelmi emlékezetét változatlanul tiszteletben tartja, és elismeri, hogy közös történelmünkben bonyolult kérdések vannak, amelyek közé az 1956-os események joggal tartoznak.”

idézőjelVélemény
Szajlai Csaba

Visszaesést felpattanás követ

A prognózisok alapján a 2023-as év gazdasági visszaesését erőteljes bővülés követheti 2024-ben.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu