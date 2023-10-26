Hungarian troops in Chad to be tasked with curbing migration and terrorism

In his presentation, the minister stressed that the mission would be launched with three objectives:

contribute to the curbing of migration, support the fight against terrorism, and provide a secure background for the complex economic and humanitarian assistance package that Hungary is bringing to the country within the framework of the Hungary Helps program.

"We live in an age of dangers: in addition to the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian war, the armed conflict in Israel just erupted, which is dividing the attention of those concerned with world security. The war in Ukraine has created a grain crisis, and sanctions-induced inflation is causing economic hardship, which is contributing to a steady increase in migration," he explained.

He recalled that Hungary has consistently been in favor of stopping illegal migration, but migrants are constantly pouring into Europe. Hungary has always been for dealing with problems where they arise, rather than transferring them to Europe and to Hungary.

"One of the most significant locations of origin for the increasing migration pressure is Africa, especially the Sahel region. As Hungary has already been present in this region before, our economic, diplomatic and military presence in the area is not without precedent,"

he added.

The minister went on to say that despite its economic difficulties, poor job opportunities, water and food insecurity, and epidemics, Chad is the only stable country in the Sahel region, with neighboring countries collapsing all around it.