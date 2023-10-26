időjárás 12°C Szabina 2023. október 27.
Hungarian troops in Chad to be tasked with curbing migration and terrorism

Magyar Nemzet
Tegnap, 13:43
Hungarian troops in Chad to be tasked with curbing migration and terrorism

"At the invitation of the president of Chad, a military mission would be launched in the African country, with a maximum of 200 soldiers stationed there from spring 2024," said Hungary's Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky during Wednesday's parliamentary general debate of the draft resolution on the role of Hungarian Defense Forces in Chad.

In his presentation, the minister stressed that the mission would be launched with three objectives: 

contribute to the curbing of migration, support the fight against terrorism, and provide a secure background for the complex economic and humanitarian assistance package that Hungary is bringing to the country within the framework of  the Hungary Helps program.

"We live in an age of dangers: in addition to the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian war, the armed conflict in Israel just erupted, which is dividing the attention of those concerned with world security. The war in Ukraine has created a grain crisis, and sanctions-induced inflation is causing economic hardship, which is contributing to a steady increase in migration," he explained.

He recalled that Hungary has consistently been in favor of stopping illegal migration, but migrants are constantly pouring into Europe. Hungary has always been for dealing with problems where they arise, rather than transferring them to Europe and to Hungary.

"One of the most significant locations of origin for the increasing migration pressure is Africa, especially the Sahel region. As Hungary has already been present in this region before, our economic, diplomatic and military presence in the area is not without precedent,"

he added.

The minister went on to say that despite its economic difficulties, poor job opportunities, water and food insecurity, and epidemics, Chad is the only stable country in the Sahel region, with neighboring countries collapsing all around it.

"The problem is not only in the Sahel, but also in Chad, and it is in Hungary's interest to address the problems where they arise. That is why the Hungarian government has decided to offer Chad a complex package of assistance including economic, humanitarian and social elements," Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky pointed out. The parliamentary resolution being debated also aims to send a military mission to the country.

Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Defense Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Photo: Andras Eberling)

Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Everyone has to be alerted to the terrorist threat and the risks of migration, according to Fidesz Parliamentary Group Leader Mate Kocsis.
Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Horgos residents are afraid, some are not even allowing their children to go to school. Several locals have confirmed to Magyar Nemzet that it was likely a fight between migrants.
PM Orban: National consultation to be launched + video

PM Orban: National consultation to be launched + video

"We have to fight for being able to decide who comes to Hungary," PM Orban said on public radio MR1.
President Katalin Novak gives presentation on demographic challenges to Australian students

President Katalin Novak gives presentation on demographic challenges to Australian students

On Wednesday, students at Campion College in Sydney, Australia attended a presentation by Hungarian President Katalin Novak on demographic challenges to overcome and on Hungary's pro-family policies.
Postman delivers gift to PM Orban from America + video

Postman delivers gift to PM Orban from America + video

The gift is a symbolic gesture from overseas.
Foreign interference in Poland's election: support and fundraising from the Gyurcsany–Bajnai circle - Part 4

Foreign interference in Poland's election: support and fundraising from the Gyurcsany–Bajnai circle - Part 4

Action for Democracy and the DatAdat group have also played their part in influencing the Poles.
Felföldi Zoltán

Kubatov–Karácsony-párbaj a Facebookon

A főváros vezetése csak egy értelmetlen baloldali blabla összehozására képes a hajléktalankérdésben is.

