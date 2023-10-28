időjárás 15°C Simon , Szimonetta 2023. október 28.
Macron: Orban-Putin meeting could prove useful

Gábor Márton
51 perce
Macron: Orban-Putin meeting could prove useful

French President Emmanuel Macron  said that part of being in the EU meant there were certain “constraints” and no member state should take action that weakened the bloc.

There’s absolutely no need to prohibit a head of state or government from going in one direction or another. What I am asking, out of respect and loyalty, is that we coordinate beforehand and coordinate afterwards (...) that we do not use these bilateral contacts to negotiate things that would weaken our unity. I think that since the start of the war in Ukraine, our strength has been that we have been united and quick and that we have held a line,

  Macron said of the meeting, adding that Hungary had made a sovereign decision to join the European community, which made life much better for the Hungarian people. At the same time, the French president said he has no intention of giving any moral lectures to any prime minister, let alone Prime Minister Orban, as governments of sovereign member states can conduct politics in multiple directions without any problem.

What's more, Macron believes that Viktor Orban's good relations - especially compared to that of other European leaders -  with the Russian president may prove to be useful at some point. Here, the French president may have been referring to possible peace negotiations.

 

 

It's easy to say it's Europe. But if we confuse a sovereign choice with an act of military intervention, we run into a serious contradiction. We are at different levels of sensitivity, which is expressed by every head of state and government, but in fact this does not detract from the continuity of our action today. I think we have to respect these sensitivities if we are to maintain unity,

the French president said, noting that he was not shocked by Orban's meeting with Putin and stressed that it could be useful in the future.

 

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban and French President Emmanuel Macron at the two-day summit in Brussels of the heads of states and governments of the European Union  on October 26, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

 

 

Ajánló

Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wants security in his country.
Intelligence reports on migration to soon be made public

Intelligence reports on migration to soon be made public

The document has pertinence not only for Hungary, but for the whole of Europe.
Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Everyone has to be alerted to the terrorist threat and the risks of migration, according to Fidesz Parliamentary Group Leader Mate Kocsis.
Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Horgos residents are afraid, some are not even allowing their children to go to school. Several locals have confirmed to Magyar Nemzet that it was likely a fight between migrants.
PM Orban: National consultation to be launched + video

PM Orban: National consultation to be launched + video

"We have to fight for being able to decide who comes to Hungary," PM Orban said on public radio MR1.
President Katalin Novak gives presentation on demographic challenges to Australian students

President Katalin Novak gives presentation on demographic challenges to Australian students

On Wednesday, students at Campion College in Sydney, Australia attended a presentation by Hungarian President Katalin Novak on demographic challenges to overcome and on Hungary's pro-family policies.
