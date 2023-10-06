PM Orban: Brussels legally raped Hungary

Brussels legally raped Poland and Hungary by forcing through the Migration Pact.

So there will be no compromise on migration. Not today, and not in the upcoming years. We will defend our borders from migrants and from the Brussels bureaucrats as well!

– PM Viktor Orban said in a video uploaded to X (the former Twitter site), checking in from the city of Granada, Spain. Mr Orban is attending a meeting of EU heads of state and government, where he underlined that

there was no chance of an agreement on migration between the leaders of EU member states.

Hungary's prime minister added that this was politically impossible because there was a previous agreement that the regulation of migration would require a unanimous decision. However, this was changed, and the package was pushed through by "legally raping" and circumventing Hungary and Poland. – After all this, there is no chance of a compromise or an agreement, and not just now, but for years to come, Mr Orban said.

Brussels legally raped Poland and Hungary by forcing through the #MigrationPact . So there will be no compromise on migration. Not today, and not in the upcoming years. We will defend our borders from migrants and from the Brussels bureaucrats as well! pic.twitter.com/YRR5IJfQKR — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 6, 2023

Poland firmly rejects the distribution of migrants among EU member states on the basis of a "diktat" from Brussels and Berlin, Mateusz Morawiecki said, in connection with the migration pact. The Polish prime minister emphasized that the EU had "colluded" with former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, the ex-president of the European Council, in the drafting of the plan.

– Brussels, with the support of Mr Tusk's party, has begun to implement this plan, i.e. to take in illegal migrants and to impose draconian measures on countries that do not want to take in illegal immigrants," Poland's prime minister said.