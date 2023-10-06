időjárás 21°C Brúnó , Renáta 2023. október 6.
Brúnó, Renáta
2023. október 6.
PM Orban: Brussels legally raped Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
PM Orban: Brussels legally raped Hungary

Brussels legally raped Poland and Hungary by forcing through the Migration Pact.

So there will be no compromise on migration. Not today, and not in the upcoming years. We will defend our borders from migrants and from the Brussels bureaucrats as well! 

– PM Viktor Orban said in a video uploaded to X (the former Twitter site), checking in from the city of Granada, Spain. Mr Orban is attending a meeting of EU heads of state and government, where he underlined that 

there was no chance of an agreement on migration between the leaders of EU member states. 

Hungary's prime minister added that this was politically impossible because there was a previous agreement that the regulation of migration would require a unanimous decision. However, this was changed, and the package was pushed through by "legally raping" and circumventing Hungary and Poland. –  After all this,  there is no chance of a compromise or an agreement, and not just now, but for years to come, Mr Orban said.

Poland firmly rejects the distribution of migrants among EU member states on the basis of a "diktat" from Brussels and Berlin, Mateusz Morawiecki said, in connection with the migration pact. The Polish prime minister emphasized that the EU had "colluded" with former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, the ex-president of the European Council, in the drafting of the plan.

– Brussels, with the support of Mr Tusk's party, has begun to implement this plan, i.e. to take in illegal migrants and to impose draconian measures on countries that do not want to take in illegal immigrants," Poland's prime minister said.

 

Cover photo: In this picture released by the Prime Minister's Press Office, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban arrives at a two-day meeting of the Heads of State and Government of the European Union in Brussels on June 29, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Kyiv retreats, decides not to litigate with Hungarian government

Kyiv retreats, decides not to litigate with Hungarian government

Ukraine is seeking another solution for the issue of restrictions on grain imports.
Migrants spend less time on Balkan route + video

Migrants spend less time on Balkan route + video

Research shows that illegal immigrants stay in Bosnia for less than two weeks. The pressure on the Serbia-Hungary border is not easing.
Brussels squeezes through its migration deal unobtrusively

Brussels squeezes through its migration deal unobtrusively

The new part of the migration pact was approved without any prior consultations or preparation, after only 13 minutes of debate.
Hungary's Orban praised by global press

Hungary's Orban praised by global press

Hungary's prime minister is a hot topic in Italian, British and American newspapers.
PM Orban's political director: Everyone is dissatisfied with performance of Brussels leadership

PM Orban's political director: Everyone is dissatisfied with performance of Brussels leadership

Conservative political forces gathered in Rome on September 29-30 to discuss the future of Europe and launch preparations for the EP elections.
"Zelensky is planning his eventual exit"

"Zelensky is planning his eventual exit"

The Biden administration, in effect, owns Ukraine.
Földi László

Jogunk van készpénzzel fizetni!

Célszerű-e a pénzemberek érdekét előbbre helyezni az egyszerű emberek érdekével szemben?

