időjárás 11°C Farkas 2023. október 31.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 11°C
Farkas
2023. október 31.
magyar

Serbia Toughens Action Against Migrants Along Border with Hungary - exclusive report

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Serbia Toughens Action Against Migrants Along Border with Hungary - exclusive report

Armored military vehicles, armed uniformed personnel, prisoner transporter trucks, buses indicate that major preparations are under way on the southern side of the Hungarian border fence. Serbia is deploying significant forces in a bid to crack down on migrants and human smuggling gangs.

Increased police preparedness in Subotica to curb migration (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

Photos and reports published on news portals in Vojvodina and on social media sites show that many people's attention was captured by the arrival of armored vehicles and increased gendarmerie and military presence in northern Serbia.

There is a lot of preparation! There are a lot of people in military uniforms, there are jeeps and a bus in front of the culture center,

a man posted in the Facebook group created by residents in Horgos.

This is the village where armed migrants clashed in the early hours on Friday, leaving at least three illegal immigrants dead and one injured. The man adds that

That's a good thing, because they are finally dealing with the migrant issue again. Although it's bad that some tragedy must always happen to draw response from decision-makers in Belgrade

The presence of authorities was reinforced not only in Horgos, but also in the forested area along the border near Subotica (Szabadka). A reporter from Magyar Nemzet witnessed the rounding up of several migrants early on Saturday afternoon at the Makova Sedmica forest, where bloody showdowns took place previously.

Kurdish migrants in Subotica (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

In response to Magyar Nemzet's question, the migrants claimed to be Kurds from Turkey and said they were returning from the forest after a failed border crossing attempt.

Migrants marching towards Subotica after a failed border crossing attempt (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

When they spotted the police officers standing guard nearby, they tried to slip into a store. The officers followed the migrants and removed them as they could not prove their identity.

Police check migrants in Subotica (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

Reporting on the presence of special forces in the region, Subotica-based Pannon RTV published an article accompanied by a number of photos showing police cars and armored military vehicles. "Special units and border police officers are also on site," the paper writes.

A woman from Subotica confirmed to Magyar Nemzet that more and more officers can be seen near the forest, but local residents are still afraid.

We don't dare to go near the forest, especially in the evening. I had a broken leg, I can't move fast,

Ilona Antunovics told Magyar Nemzet.

Amidst increased police presence, life in the Serb town goes on as usual. Ilona Antunovics sweeps fallen leaves ( Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

The Hungarian Pesti Sracok  online news outlet also reported on the increased military presence on the southern side of Hungary's border fence. The photos it published also show armored vehicles, which have never been deployed in previous police operations against migrants and human traffickers.

After 11 am, a large number of special anti-terrorist commandos (Say) of the Serbian army lined up at the peat mine and the fishing lake, alongside personnel from the gendarmerie and the national security service. Two armored vehicles, quads and  ATVs are waiting to be deployed, while military bases are being built at critical points outside the forest,

Pesti Sracok writes in its on the ground report.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Friday that Serbia would deploy its military to the Serbia-Hungary border, if necessary, to prevent clashes between migrants. Migrants committing crimes on the country's territory is unacceptable, Serbia's president added.

In a previous article, Magyar Nemzet quoted Vucic as saying in a television interview:

Migrants cannot use our territory for confrontation. We will put an end to this and, if necessary, we will also involve the army. Obviously, all is not well. We're going to end this. It's good for us in Belgrade, where security is extremely high, higher than in all major European cities, but what are the people of Horgos and Kajiza to do

Serbia's president stressed that other countries have also deployed military forces if necessary, adding that in that case, "we will all see how these criminals and people smugglers disappear from the area in a day". Vucic sent a clear message that one way or another, the situation will be taken care of. 
Cover photo: Police round up illegal migrants in Subotica (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

 


 


 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Kiderült, mi okozhatta Matthew Perry halálát

Kiderült, mi okozhatta Matthew Perry halálát

origo.hu
Bejelentették: újabb magyar túszról tudnak, aki az arab terroristák fogságában van

Bejelentették: újabb magyar túszról tudnak, aki az arab terroristák fogságában van

origo.hu
Szente Vajk olyat mondott Stana Alexandrának, hogy még Marics Peti is zavarba jött

Szente Vajk olyat mondott Stana Alexandrának, hogy még Marics Peti is zavarba jött

borsonline.hu
Orbán=Bűzös – állítja az ország fő neurotikusa

Orbán=Bűzös – állítja az ország fő neurotikusa

mandiner.hu
Váratlan fordulat: Fájdalmas emlékek törtek fel a randevún Jákob Zoltánban

Váratlan fordulat: Fájdalmas emlékek törtek fel a randevún Jákob Zoltánban

ripost.hu
Baloldali bosszú: végleg bezáratják a híres cukrászdát

Baloldali bosszú: végleg bezáratják a híres cukrászdát

hirtv.hu
Titokban Moszkvával üzletelnek, közben Európát megnyomorító oroszellenes szankciókat követelnek

Titokban Moszkvával üzletelnek, közben Európát megnyomorító oroszellenes szankciókat követelnek

origo.hu
Nem ebben a bajnokságban a helye - komoly kritikát kapott az Angliában játszó magyar válogatott focista

Nem ebben a bajnokságban a helye - komoly kritikát kapott az Angliában játszó magyar válogatott focista

origo.hu
Ne dőlj be nekik, ne kattints!(x)

Ne dőlj be nekik, ne kattints!(x)

origo.hu
Középpontban az Övezet és Út évtizede – konferencia Budapesten (x)

Középpontban az Övezet és Út évtizede – konferencia Budapesten (x)

vg.hu
Művészeti kiállítás a fűszerek világnapja alkalmából (x)

Művészeti kiállítás a fűszerek világnapja alkalmából (x)

mindmegette.hu
Változnak az idők Ukrajna számára

Változnak az idők Ukrajna számára

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary-Serbia Cooperation Agreement on Border Protection; Major Raids Under Way in Serbia

Hungary-Serbia Cooperation Agreement on Border Protection; Major Raids Under Way in Serbia

Interior ministry personnel found weapons, ammunition, psychoactive substances and uniforms in several settlements in Vojvodina, Serbia.
Leader of Vojvodina Hungarians Departs

Leader of Vojvodina Hungarians Departs

Istvan Pasztor, leader of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, died at the age of 67.
Building Football Fields to Stop Migrant Crime

Building Football Fields to Stop Migrant Crime

Swedes come up with quite astonishing ideas to protect children.
Here's What to Expect if Donald Tusk Forms Government in Poland

Here's What to Expect if Donald Tusk Forms Government in Poland

"Europe is dominated by an increasingly radical Left, that employs every possible means against conservative parties and governments."
Over 100 Szeklerland Settlements Light Watch Fires to Signal Demand for Autonomy

Over 100 Szeklerland Settlements Light Watch Fires to Signal Demand for Autonomy

Territorial autonomy of Szeklerland is essential for peace, security and prosperity and serves as a legal framework guaranteeing full and actual equality for citizens in the region.
Brussels Chief Visits Balkan Countries + video

Brussels Chief Visits Balkan Countries + video

Ursula von der Leyen meets leaders of the Western Balkans to discuss not only EU accession, but also economic issues.
idézőjelVélemény
Megyeri Dávid

Az ócskapropagandistázó provokátor

Baranyi Krisztina annyira mérges lett egy ártatlan kérdéstől, mint egy virtigli kommunista. Feltehetően amiatt, mert az.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu