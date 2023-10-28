Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

Four of those arrested are Afghan and two are Turkish nationals. The officers found automatic weapons and dozens of bullets in the buildings used by the migrants.

Weapons used by migrants near Horgos (Photo: Serbian Police

A significant number of Serbian police and gendarmes have been deployed to comb through the area and the abandoned buildings in the immediate vicinity of the Hungarian-Serbian border after the shooting on Friday morning. The former agricultural estate, where migrants often hide, was temporarily sealed off.

In the search operation Kikinda (Nagykikinda) police detained six foreign citizens on charges of the illegal production, possession, carrying and selling of weapons and explosives. However, the terse police statement does not reveal the identity of the fatal shooter(s).

Police found an automatic rifle with stocks of ammunition in the abandoned building where the shooting occurred and where the suspects were found.

Bullets found in the migrant hideout near Horgos (Photo: Serbian police)

At the same time, while searching the vicinity, police officers found a second automatic rifle and 79 other illegal migrants who were transported to reception centers.