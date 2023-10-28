Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

The injured migrant has received medical attention and police are continuing to work intensively to establish all the facts and circumstances of the incident, according to the press release. The six suspects who were apprehended are being detained for 48 hours.
In the meantime, the Serbian head of state has also reacted to the escalating situation in Horgos. In a television interview, Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia will deploy the military to the Serbian-Hungarian border, if necessary, to prevent clashes between migrants. The Serbian president added that migrants cannot use the country's territory to commit crimes.
Migrants cannot use our territory for confrontation. We will put an end to this and, if necessary, we will also involve the army. Obviously, all is not well. We're going to end this. It's good for us in Belgrade, where security is extremely high, higher than in all major European cities, but what are the people of Horgos and Kajiza to do?
Vucic explained.
He stressed that other countries have also deployed military forces if necessary, adding that in that case, "we will all see how these criminals and people smugglers disappear from the area in a day". Vucic sent a clear message that one way or another, the situation will be taken care of. "Of course, people are worried," he added that he was also talking to the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians VMSZ/SVM President Istvan Pasztor about the matter. He stressed that both Serbs and Hungarians live in the area.
I trust the Serbian police, but nevertheless I told Interior Minister Gasic that they either do what's necessary, or say that they are not capable of handling it. Give the place over and I'll send in the military and we'll clean everything up, arrest them and put them behind bars,
the president responded to a question by the press in the Pink Serbian television program.
Cover photo: The former Backa (Bacska) estate, near Horgos, sealed off by Serbian police for shootings by migrants on October 27, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Edvard Molnar)