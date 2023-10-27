Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Migrants were firing shots in the north Serbian border village of Horgos at dawn on Friday, posts on a Facebook group for area locals informed residents. According to their reports, the crack of machine gun fire could be heard continuously.



They've been firing non-stop since 3 am, it's terrifying!

wrote one women in the group.

Some of the posts also pointed out that the shots could even be heard from far away, in fact, that they were so loud that it was as if they were coming from outside the window, wrote another woman in the Horgos is our village group.

People in Horgos also report rounds of shooting and the lack of a police presence. Some are not even letting their children go to school and have advised others to stay at home. The shootings reportedly seem not to be taking place in the residential areas but just outside village.

When , A local source contacted by Magyar Nemzet confirmed that shooting did in fact happen. The man anonymously said that the incident did not take place in a residential area, but on the other side of the highway, which frequently serves as a migrant gathering place from where they regularly set out in the direction of the Hungarian border. According to our information, the police have been deployed to the scene, after which the intensity of the firing has somewhat decreased . Our source added that gun fire has become a regular occurrence, and that as far as they know it is likely a showdown between people smugglers.

According to Serbian Radio and Television (PTC) , three migrants were killed and one injured in Friday's clashes. In response to a request from the public media, the district police of Greater Kikinda said that the shooting took place near Horgos, at the former Backa farm estate.

Robert Sors, head of the local community of Horgos, informed village residents about the developments on his social media page. He wrote:

the police are doing their job, and according to police chiefs, the village is not in danger!

There have been similar instances of gunfire in the past in the settlement along the Hungarian-Serbian border and in other towns in the northern part Serbia. In fact, migrants have not shied away in the past from using their weapons in residential areas, even in the presence of locals. There have been armed confrontations between migrant groups right in the center of Horgos.

Police have not yet put out an official statement on what happened.

Migrants in the center of Horgos (Photo: MTI/Edvard Molnar)