Intelligence reports on migration to soon be made public

Hungary's National Security Committee will meet on Monday, and according to Mandiner sources, that's when Mate Kocsis will formally present the proposal, he announced at a press conference on Thursday. The Fidesz parliamentary group leader said that

he will initiate the public release of the recently prepared secret service report on the terrorism risks of migration.

Public release is to be decided by the intelligence services at the request of the parliamentary body, as is the official procedure.

"The security of border protection personnel is in real jeopardy and the primary responsibility of Parliament and the government to protect its citizens,"

he noted, stating that everyone needs to see what is happening regarding migration, and "the terrorism risks threatening Hungary and the whole continent".