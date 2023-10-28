időjárás 13°C Simon , Szimonetta 2023. október 28.
Intelligence reports on migration to soon be made public

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Intelligence reports on migration to soon be made public

Hungary's National Security Committee will meet on Monday, and according to Mandiner sources, that's when Mate Kocsis will formally present the proposal, he announced at a press conference on Thursday. The Fidesz parliamentary group leader said that

he will initiate the public release of the recently prepared secret service report on the terrorism risks of migration.

Public release is to be decided by the intelligence services at the request of the parliamentary body, as is the official procedure.

"The security of border protection personnel is in real jeopardy and the primary responsibility of Parliament and the government to protect its citizens,"

he noted, stating that everyone needs to see what is happening regarding migration, and "the terrorism risks threatening Hungary and the whole continent".

 

Serious threats at the border

There was a fatal shooting Friday at dawn in Horgos, not far from Hungary's southern border, as Magyar Nemzet was among the first to report. Several people were injured and three migrants were killed in the clash, police confirmed to Serbian public television.

According to the latest information, the Serbian gendarmerie units have apprehended the illegal immigrants and are in the process of relocating them from the area around the settlement. Kanjiza (Magyarkanizsa) Deputy Mayor Nebojsa Rakic said illegal immigrants are being transported away by buses and other vehicles.

Cover photo: Bence Retvari and Mate Kocsis at Hungarian-Serbian border (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe )

Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Everyone has to be alerted to the terrorist threat and the risks of migration, according to Fidesz Parliamentary Group Leader Mate Kocsis.
Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Horgos residents are afraid, some are not even allowing their children to go to school. Several locals have confirmed to Magyar Nemzet that it was likely a fight between migrants.
PM Orban: National consultation to be launched + video

PM Orban: National consultation to be launched + video

"We have to fight for being able to decide who comes to Hungary," PM Orban said on public radio MR1.
President Katalin Novak gives presentation on demographic challenges to Australian students

President Katalin Novak gives presentation on demographic challenges to Australian students

On Wednesday, students at Campion College in Sydney, Australia attended a presentation by Hungarian President Katalin Novak on demographic challenges to overcome and on Hungary's pro-family policies.
Hungarian troops in Chad to be tasked with curbing migration and terrorism

Hungarian troops in Chad to be tasked with curbing migration and terrorism

The defense minister said that a three-pronged mission is to be launched in the African country.
Postman delivers gift to PM Orban from America + video

Postman delivers gift to PM Orban from America + video

The gift is a symbolic gesture from overseas.
Molnár János

Kibújt a szög Pankotai Lili zsáknadrágjából

Az üdvös megoldás az lenne, ha az ifjú baloldali aktivista a nadrágja és a szája mellett a gondolatait is kitisztítaná.

