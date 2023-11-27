Alleged Key Figure of Budapest Mayor's Micro-Donation Scandal Lobbied against Hungarian Interests in Brussels

In partnership with Soros and his rights defenders

The Hungarian partners of the news site, which regularly publishes anti-government content, include a number of organizations that have received some form of support from the Soros network in recent years, including the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, Transparency International Hungary, the Society for Civil Liberties and Political Capital.

In the year 2021 alone, Atlatszo received more than HUF 17 million in grants from the stock exchange speculator's Open Society Foundations.

Mr Tordai, who served in both the Gyurcsany and Bajnai governments, including as a state secretary in the latter, also has ties to the stock speculator's network through former Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai. For instance, between 2011 and 2015, he was a member of the board of trustees of Mr Bajnai's Foundation for Home and Progress, from which the Egyutt (Together) party, dissolved in 2018, emerged. The foundation received nearly HUF 1 billion in funding from the Soros-linked Center for American Progress over the course of a few years.