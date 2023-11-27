Alleged Key Figure of Budapest Mayor's Micro-Donation Scandal Lobbied against Hungarian Interests in Brussels

Csaba Tordai is no stranger to the world of Soros organizations. Besides co-founding Atlatszo.hu, which receives financing from George Soros, he served on the supervisory board of Atlatszo.hu Public Non-Profit Ltd., the company behind the portal, from 2011 to 2017. Additionally, from 2014 to 2019, he held a co-ownership stake in the 'investigative' liberal portal. He relinquished his ownership only when he accepted the invitation from Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony to become the chief legal advisor. However, according to Atlatszo's imprint, Mr. Tordai has retained his role as the portal's lawyer to this day."
Ajánló
Karácsonyék kapták a legtöbb pénzt Soroséktól
A legkevesebb pénzt az újságírói szervezetek kapták, a 444.hu pedig még ki is maradt az anyagból.