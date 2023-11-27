időjárás 1°C Virgil 2023. november 27.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 1°C
Virgil
2023. november 27.
magyar
Csaba Tordai has worked in close cooperation with Soros's organizations over the past decade.

Alleged Key Figure of Budapest Mayor's Micro-Donation Scandal Lobbied against Hungarian Interests in Brussels

Munkatársunktól
2 órája
Alleged Key Figure of Budapest Mayor's Micro-Donation Scandal Lobbied against Hungarian Interests in Brussels

While in the years before 2010, Csaba Tordai was a key figure of the Gyurcsany-Bajnai era, over the last decade he has developed close ties with George Soros's network. The lawyer, targeted by the authorities in connection with the suspicious fundraising activities of the 99 Movement founded by Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, was a regular guest at events held of the speculator-backed rights groups. He lobbied in Brussels against Hungarian interests and was also involved in the creation up of an anti-government portal named Atlatszo, of which he was also the co-owner.

Csaba Tordai is no stranger to the world of Soros organizations. Besides co-founding Atlatszo.hu, which receives financing from George Soros, he served on the supervisory board of Atlatszo.hu Public Non-Profit Ltd., the company behind the portal, from 2011 to 2017. Additionally, from 2014 to 2019, he held a co-ownership stake in the 'investigative' liberal portal. He relinquished his ownership only when he accepted the invitation from Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony to become the chief legal advisor. However, according to Atlatszo's imprint, Mr. Tordai has retained his role as the portal's lawyer to this day."

In partnership with Soros and his rights defenders

The Hungarian partners of the news site, which regularly publishes anti-government content, include a number of organizations that have received some form of support from the Soros network in recent years, including the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, Transparency International Hungary, the Society for Civil Liberties and Political Capital. 

In the year 2021 alone, Atlatszo received more than HUF 17 million in grants from the stock exchange speculator's Open Society Foundations.

Mr Tordai, who served in both the Gyurcsany and Bajnai governments, including as a state secretary in the latter, also has ties to the stock speculator's network through former Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai. For instance, between 2011 and 2015, he was a member of the board of trustees of Mr Bajnai's Foundation for Home and Progress, from which the Egyutt (Together) party, dissolved in 2018, emerged. The foundation received nearly HUF 1 billion in funding from the Soros-linked Center for American Progress over the course of a few years.

Bajnai Gordon; Székely Sándor
George Soros's organization wasn't exactly frugal with its support for ex-PM Gordon Bajnai's foundation. Photo: Attila Kovács

Together with ex-PM Bajnai's Finance Minister Peter Oszko, Mr Tordai was co-owner of the now liquidated TMC First Consulting Ltd., which previously belonged to Civil Support Nonprofit Ltd., a company founded in the background of the Egyutt (Together) Movement, which was also linked to Mr Bajnai.

The former was active during the 2012–14 campaign period and before the 2022 elections, working to "increase the impact of Hungarian social-purpose organizations", according to their own definition.

Oszkó Péter
Former Finance Minister Peter Oszko's and ex-PM Bajnai Gordon's joint company is no longer operational today. Photo: MTI/János Bugány

Left-wing activists and their recruitment campaign 

Broadly speaking, this activity can be described as the exercise of Soros-style soft-power, i.e. using their network of pseudo-civil organizations and their media contacts to improve the left's chances of victory. Among their collaborators listed on Civil Support Nonprofit's website are Soros's Central European University (CEU) and other organizations - like the Artemissiio Foundation and the Asimov Foundation - that have received financial support from the stock exchange speculator's network in recent years.

Csaba Tordai also was pro-active in promoting the left and its cause during the 2022 election campaign: he was head of the Clean Elections Foundation (Tiszta Valasztasokert Alapitvany), which was in charge of running the website of a left-wing activist recruitment initiative dubbed "20K - Twenty thousand people in ten thousand places across the country for a whole day", announced by Gordon Bajnai.

It is interesting to note that Tibor Sepsi, Mr Tordai's fellow attorney at Atlatszo, worked as an expert for the foundation during the period in question.

He lobbied against Hungary in Brussels 

Gergely Karacsony's chief legal advisor was a regular attendee at events organized by Soros's Open Society Foundations and the Society for Civil Liberties (TASZ), both generously backed by the stock exchange speculator. These events typically feature 'right defenders' who criticize Hungary's nationalist government in line with the leftist-liberal agenda.

Along this line, Mr Tordai is also a strong lobbyist against Hungary in Brussels. The lawyer has successfully prepared several constitutional complaints and submissions in connection with the Strasbourg litigation against the Hungarian state.

A few years ago, an article by the Hungarian Fire Wall Brigade (Tuzfalcsoport) identified Csaba Tordai among the Soros network's lawyers attempting to paralyze Hungarian government and public administration institutions through continuous public interest data requests. These lawyers regularly engage in related lawsuits.

As we highlighted in a previous article, a few days ago, Hungary's National Tax and Customs Office (NAV) conducted a house search at Mr Tordai's law firm. Here, authorities seized evidence supporting the crime of forgery in connection with a scandalous, HUF 500 million fundraising by the 99 Movement, founded by Budapest Mayor Karacsony. 

Authorities suspect that many records of this fundraising activity were forged in Mr Tordai's office. Although Mr Karacsony and his circles continue to claim that the 506 million forints came from micro-donations, this has been refuted by OTP, the bank acting as the 99 Movement's account manager. 

According to OTP's statement, the 'micro donation boxes' were too small for the type of cash Gabor Perjes, the movement's financial manager, had talked about. Furthermore, most of the money collected consisted of large-denomination euro bills with consecutive serial numbers, often without a gap, which rules out that they have ever been in circulation. Based on all this, OTP filed a police report in the case, and - in addition to Mr Tordai's office - authorities also conducted a search in the house of Gabor Perjés, where the 99 Movement was registered.

 

Cover photo: Csaba Tordai (Photo: Zoltán Havran)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Baleset miatt nem járnak a vonatok Mezőkövesd és Mezőkeresztes között

Baleset miatt nem járnak a vonatok Mezőkövesd és Mezőkeresztes között

origo.hu
Istenes Bence nem tudta elviselni, hogy Rácz Jenő összeverte

Istenes Bence nem tudta elviselni, hogy Rácz Jenő összeverte

origo.hu
Sosem volt ekkora dráma a stúdióban, ő búcsúzott a Sztárban sztár leszek! műsorától

Sosem volt ekkora dráma a stúdióban, ő búcsúzott a Sztárban sztár leszek! műsorától

borsonline.hu
Németország újabb történelmi és visszafordíthatatlan baklövésre készül

Németország újabb történelmi és visszafordíthatatlan baklövésre készül

mandiner.hu
Áll a forgalom Budapesten: nagy baj történt

Áll a forgalom Budapesten: nagy baj történt

ripost.hu
Visszakerült a Semmelweis Egyetem klinikájára Szász Júlia

Visszakerült a Semmelweis Egyetem klinikájára Szász Júlia

vg.hu
Közel a világháború, váratlan és veszélyes katonai lépést tett az Egyesült Államok

Közel a világháború, váratlan és veszélyes katonai lépést tett az Egyesült Államok

origo.hu
Drámai véget ért a magyar válogatott focista csapatának menetelése

Drámai véget ért a magyar válogatott focista csapatának menetelése

origo.hu
A HONOR és a Black November a tökéletes páros, ha telefont, tabletet vagy okosórát szeretnél (x)

A HONOR és a Black November a tökéletes páros, ha telefont, tabletet vagy okosórát szeretnél (x)

origo.hu
Futás közben meghalt a Kelet-Magyarország egykori munkatársa

Futás közben meghalt a Kelet-Magyarország egykori munkatársa

magyarnemzet.hu
Egyedi divatkiegészítőkkel segíthetnek a Meki vásárlói (x)

Egyedi divatkiegészítőkkel segíthetnek a Meki vásárlói (x)

borsonline.hu
Az eMAG társ az ünnepi előkészületekben(x)

Az eMAG társ az ünnepi előkészületekben(x)

origo.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Russia's Future Aircraft Fleet: Anticipated Numbers Revealed

Russia's Future Aircraft Fleet: Anticipated Numbers Revealed

Despite the sanctions, Russian oligarchs are still managing to take their jets for a spin.
Unmasking Ukraine: The Hidden Lies Revealed

Unmasking Ukraine: The Hidden Lies Revealed

The parliamentary group leader of the Ukrainian Servant of the People party recently gave a tough and shocking TV interview.
Every Country Has the Right to Prevent Foreign Influence

Every Country Has the Right to Prevent Foreign Influence

Fidesz's parliamentary group leader gave details of the draft legislation on the protection of sovereignty.
One Hungarian Hostage Leaves Hamas Captivity

One Hungarian Hostage Leaves Hamas Captivity

18-year-old Noga Weisz and her mother have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip.
Jewish Students Live in Fear

Jewish Students Live in Fear

Many have personally experienced atrocities, while others are attempting to conceal their religion or origins.
High Stakes: A Brussels Empire or Independent Nation States + video

High Stakes: A Brussels Empire or Independent Nation States + video

Change is needed in Brussels, stressed Judit Varga, chair of the European Affairs Committee of the Hungarian National Assembly.
idézőjelVélemény
Deme Dániel

Magyarul jajveszékel a szlovák baloldal

Lám, északi szomszédaink is megtalálták a saját kis Donáthjaikat, Ujhelyijeiket vagy Niedermüllerjeiket.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu