Growing Migrant Influx Carries Potential Terrorists

Recently, for the first time, these groups turned their weapons against Serbian police. Their so-called inclination to resort to violence has now extended to the border, with people smugglers and traffickers targeting Hungarian border guards.

"The fact that the Taliban have taken control of people smuggling activities from not just a financing, but also from an operational and organization aspect - especially along the Serbia-Hungary border - is cause for concern. Their objective is to eradicate internal disputes between groups with Afghan backgrounds and gain full control over the transfer of financial resources. This would enable the Taliban government to use the substantial profits of the people-smuggling business as its own revenue, potentially funding terrorism. The proceeds can also be used to bribe local authorities and to finance local arms procurement deals," reads the national security briefing.

The report devotes a whole section to Tajikistan's relations with Afghanistan and these two countries' geopolitical situation. There is a risk that Tajiks living in large numbers in Afghanistan could easily obtain a Tajik passport by exploiting their cross-border connections. This is important because they can now travel within the Commonwealth of Independent States without requiring a special permit. In just a day or two, they can reach Belgrade through Moscow without any significant risks. Consequently, members of extremist organizations such as the Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, or other Taliban groups can potentially infiltrate the EU without being detected.

A security risk similar to the Tajik situation is that the growing number of refugees from Turkey could be joined by various Turkic extremists - Turks, Kurdish elements or people from Azerbaijan, Dagestan and other Caucasian areas - who could exploit the facilitated entry between Serbia-Turkey to reach Hungary's southern border region, from where they would try to continue their journeys - via Hungary - to other EU member states.

The report also reveals new information indicating that some Middle East terrorist organizations have also formed a claim to assert control over the entire people smuggling network in the Balkans.