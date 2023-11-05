Trouble Mounts: People-Smuggling Afghan "Dons" Infiltrate Europe

A month ago, a new chief was put in charge of the international crime unit within the National Investigations Bureau of the Special Police Force (KR NNI), In an interview with Magyar Nemzet, Lieutenant Colonel Gabor Balog, who is the head of the unit, which also combats illegal migration, said that he inherited a well-prepared team of department heads and staff from his predecessor, Colonel Zoltan Boross, who was recently appointed chief of Komarom-Esztergom County Police.

"Europe would have been in more trouble if it weren't for the Hungarian fence," (Photo: Mate Bach)

Southern border under incredible pressure

The lieutenant colonel is not a newcomer to this area, as prior to the current assignment, he was the head of the anti-illegal migration unit within the department and had participated in several successful investigations.

"We are capable of detecting serious crimes and are determined to face the challenges. There is no shortage of the latter, it is enough to say that the number of illegal migration-linked police interventions this year has already exceeded 170,000. The pressure is constant, especially on the southern border, where thousands a day try to enter from Serbia.

Colleagues guarding the border are regularly attacked, and the migrants use every object they can find against them: stones, pieces of wood, but there was also a case when an iron rod was thrown through the windshield of the patrol car, which landed on the shotgun seat.

It came that close to ending in tragedy. It was also close in the case when an assault rifle was fired on our colleagues," the lieutenant colonel stressed, adding that these attacks are led by well-trained people smugglers:

"They are Afghans of migrant background on the territory of Serbia. There was previously also a strong Moroccan criminal organization present, but fighting between competing smuggling groups has resulted in the Afghans ruling the field. We understand that these gang clashes on the Serbian side are ongoing, as the recent case in the recent case in Horgos confirms. We also know from information from our Serbian colleagues - with whom we have excellent cooperation - that the weapons used in the killings are typically obtained in Kosovo by Arab criminal organizations."