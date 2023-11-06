Serbia-Hungary border: Increasingly Violent Criminal Gangs, Escalating Turf Wars

The report on the national security implications of illegal migration in the Serbia-Hungary border region adds serious details to the already bleak picture of the southern border. It shows that the physical, personnel and legal elements of Hungary's defense line are exposed to growing pressure.

Afghan turf war

The rivalry between people smuggling groups with Afghan background in Serbia is identified as one of the main risks. The report points out that this phenomenon is clearly reflected in an increasing willingness to engage in violence. As Magyar Nemzet reported in a previous article, the Afghan background of smugglers also implies being under some kind of control today.

The document prepared for the Hungarian parliament's national security committee reveals that gang leaders and members now include people related to the leaders of the Taliban government and its influential Haqqani group, which is listed as a terrorist organization.

More people want a slice

Business interests are largely behind the human smugglers' increasing willingness to use violence, the report says. Human smuggling as a business is becoming all the more lucrative, so more people want a slice, while rival gangs are striving not only to maintain but also to gain a higher market share.

"In this situation, the presence of a group whose members are unscrupulous and openly engage in violence is a particular risk factor, having brought from 'home' an attitude that attacking and defeating an 'enemy soldier' means glory," the report says.