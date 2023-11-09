időjárás 8°C Tivadar 2023. november 9.
Hungarian President Meets NATO's Secretary General to Discuss Sweden's Accession + video

Magyar Nemzet
47 perce
Hungarian President Meets NATO's Secretary General to Discuss Sweden's Accession + video

– Hungary is a valuable partner and Hungarian troops have an important role to play in stabilizing the Western Balkans, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, after meeting Hungarian President Katalin Novak in Brussels. According to the Hungarian Hír TV news channel, the meeting focused on Sweden's NATO membership and Mr Stoltenberg said he expects Hungary to ratify it without any further delay.

Responding to a question from Hír TV, Mr Stoltenberg stressed that NATO takes the situation and the issue of minorities in Ukraine seriously and is in constant dialogue with the Ukrainian government.

Following the meeting, President Katalin Novak explained that she also held talks with Jens Stoltenberg in her capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Hungarian Army, adding that an escalation of the Ukraine war would threaten Hungary's security. 

She also pointed out that although Hungarian troops became the target of a severe attack in Kosovo six months ago, they are still holding firm in the Western Balkans.

With regard to Sweden, President Novak emphasized that she hoped the Scandinavian country would soon become a member of NATO, adding however, that the issue will be decided by Hungary's parliament.

Cover photo: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg receives President Katalin Novak at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels on November 8, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

Ajánló

Son of George Soros Holds Talks in Ukraine

Son of George Soros Holds Talks in Ukraine

George Soros and his allies have been active in Ukraine for a long while, with the country's economy and investments coming into focus now.
People Smuggling Gangs Clash at Hungary Border + videos

People Smuggling Gangs Clash at Hungary Border + videos

Serbian police are taking strong action against illegal migration.
Hungary Stands Up for Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Hungary Stands Up for Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Brussels plans to speed up Ukraine's progress on the EU path, but Hungary firmly insists on resolving ethnic minority issues.
Growing Migrant Influx Carries Potential Terrorists

Growing Migrant Influx Carries Potential Terrorists

The people smuggling routes in the Balkans have been taken over by the Taliban government and its huge proceeds could be used to finance terrorist networks. The situation is compounded by the Israel-Hamas war.
Majority of Hungarians Have Trust in Donald Trump

Majority of Hungarians Have Trust in Donald Trump

Less than half of Hungarian left-wing voters have trust in current US President Joe Biden, according to the latest survey by Real-PR 93.
PM Orban: "More Hungarians are in Jobs in Hungary than Ever Before" + video

PM Orban: "More Hungarians are in Jobs in Hungary than Ever Before" + video

The government will submit a new law on immigration to parliament.
idézőjelVélemény
Nyakas Szilárd

Szuez és Budapest 1956 őszén

A magyarokat fasisztázó fiatal szovjet katona végül kibökte: „Nem is ide indultunk. Nekünk azt mondták, hogy Szuez­be megyünk.”

