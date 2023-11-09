– Hungary is a valuable partner and Hungarian troops have an important role to play in stabilizing the Western Balkans, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, after meeting Hungarian President Katalin Novak in Brussels. According to the Hungarian Hír TV news channel, the meeting focused on Sweden's NATO membership and Mr Stoltenberg said he expects Hungary to ratify it without any further delay.

Responding to a question from Hír TV, Mr Stoltenberg stressed that NATO takes the situation and the issue of minorities in Ukraine seriously and is in constant dialogue with the Ukrainian government.

Following the meeting, President Katalin Novak explained that she also held talks with Jens Stoltenberg in her capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Hungarian Army, adding that an escalation of the Ukraine war would threaten Hungary's security.

She also pointed out that although Hungarian troops became the target of a severe attack in Kosovo six months ago, they are still holding firm in the Western Balkans.

With regard to Sweden, President Novak emphasized that she hoped the Scandinavian country would soon become a member of NATO, adding however, that the issue will be decided by Hungary's parliament.

Cover photo: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg receives President Katalin Novak at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels on November 8, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)