This could Happen to Europe if Hamas Wins

Most of the protesters are Arabs, Palestinians, Muslims with a migrant background, who exploit the democratic values of our society to promote anti-democratic views and question a people's right to life, citing the freedom of expression. This is unacceptable, said Yacov Hadas-Handelsman, Israel's Ambassador to Budapest, at a panel discussion held at the opening ceremony of the academic year and the inauguration of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium's training centre in Veszprem. He stressed that no one should think that this is only Israel's fight: terrorists would start by destroying Israel, but then target the rest of the world, because that is how they understand the prophecy, Mandiner reports.

They don't want to adapt to the civilization of the Western world, bringing it under threat. It is shocking that we are talking about Germany when we say that there are self-organized sharia police patrolling on the streets, punishing anyone who does not live or behave according to the rules of Islam. This is a consequence of migration,

he said. He highlighted that after all political infighting, his country is more united than ever, pointing out that

even Orthodox Jews who have so far stayed away from the military are expecting to be drafted.

The goal is clear: destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages, including a nine-month-old and a 84-year-old Israeli captive. The ambassador would not even call the terrorists who killed innocent people with barbaric methods on October 7 animals. Moreover, most of the victims were not Jews, but Asian or Israeli Arabs working in the country, and the terrorists also slaughtered animals indiscriminately.

Gladden Pappin, president of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs recalled that it was shocking to see crowds in European cities celebrating the horrific acts committed by Hamas and pointed out that

the fact that this has not happened in Budapest is one result of Hungary's migration policy.

He highlighted the Hungarian government's stance, underlining that Hungary immediately condemned terrorist violence, stated that Israel has the right to self-defense, and banned pro-terror demonstrations. Europe is faced with the serious threat that not only civilians but also terrorists are fleeing Gaza and they could reach the continent with time, he noted.