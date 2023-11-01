időjárás 11°C Marianna 2023. november 1.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 11°C
Marianna
2023. november 1.
magyar

This could Happen to Europe if Hamas Wins

Magyar Nemzet
45 perce
This could Happen to Europe if Hamas Wins

Most of the protesters are Arabs, Palestinians, Muslims with a migrant background, who exploit the democratic values of our society to promote anti-democratic views and question a people's right to life, citing the freedom of expression. This is unacceptable, said Yacov Hadas-Handelsman, Israel's Ambassador to Budapest, at a panel discussion held at the opening ceremony of the academic year and the inauguration of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium's training centre in Veszprem. He stressed that no one should think that this is only Israel's fight: terrorists would start by destroying Israel, but then target the rest of the world, because that is how they understand the prophecy, Mandiner reports.

They don't want to adapt to the civilization of the Western world,  bringing it under threat. It is shocking that we are talking about Germany when we say that there are self-organized sharia police patrolling on the streets, punishing anyone who does not live or behave according to the rules of Islam. This is a consequence of migration,

he said. He highlighted that after all political infighting, his country is more united than ever, pointing out that 

even Orthodox Jews who have so far stayed away from the military are expecting to be drafted.

The goal is clear: destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages, including a nine-month-old and a 84-year-old Israeli captive. The ambassador would not even call the terrorists who killed innocent people with barbaric methods on October 7 animals. Moreover, most of the victims were not Jews, but Asian or Israeli Arabs working in the country, and the terrorists also slaughtered animals indiscriminately.

 Gladden Pappin, president of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs recalled that it was shocking to see crowds in European cities celebrating the horrific acts committed by Hamas and pointed out that

the fact that this has not happened in Budapest is one result of Hungary's migration policy.

He highlighted the Hungarian government's stance, underlining that Hungary immediately condemned terrorist violence, stated that Israel has the right to self-defense, and banned pro-terror demonstrations. Europe is faced with the serious threat that not only civilians but also terrorists are fleeing Gaza and they could reach the continent with time, he noted.

The head of the institute also pointed out that the military support for Israel and Ukraine is becoming an increasingly complex issue in the United States, as the conflict in Ukraine has not unfolded as planned - beginning to resemble the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan - while the US cannot keep up with the demands for military equipment.

Cover photo: The wreckage of hundreds of cars in the Netivot area of southern Israel on Oktober 31, 2023. The vehicles were destroyed on October 7, 2023 during attacks on Israel by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist organization that controls the Gaza Strip. The wrecks were collected from the border region of the Gaza Strip (Photo: MTI/EPA/Abir Sultan)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Luxusotthonából szólítja fel a gyerekeket és a nőket az arab terroristavezér, hogy haljanak meg

Luxusotthonából szólítja fel a gyerekeket és a nőket az arab terroristavezér, hogy haljanak meg

origo.hu
Most kimondták: ez történne Európával, ha az arab terroristák legyőzik Izraelt

Most kimondták: ez történne Európával, ha az arab terroristák legyőzik Izraelt

origo.hu
Tóth Szabi fontos döntést hozott Muri Enikővel való kapcsolatáról

Tóth Szabi fontos döntést hozott Muri Enikővel való kapcsolatáról

borsonline.hu
Nem hittek a szemüknek a román turisták, olyan állapotok uralkodnak Párizsban (VIDEÓ)

Nem hittek a szemüknek a román turisták, olyan állapotok uralkodnak Párizsban (VIDEÓ)

mandiner.hu
Így készül Martha Stewart tökéletes krumplipüréje – videó!

Így készül Martha Stewart tökéletes krumplipüréje – videó!

mindmegette.hu
Az orosz–ukrán háború 616. napja – Elsöprő támadást indított az orosz hadsereg

Az orosz–ukrán háború 616. napja – Elsöprő támadást indított az orosz hadsereg

vg.hu
Brutálisan összeverték a TV2 sztárját, kórházba került

Brutálisan összeverték a TV2 sztárját, kórházba került

origo.hu
Magyar Kupa: mérkőzések a 16 közé jutásért – ÉLŐ eredménykövető!

Magyar Kupa: mérkőzések a 16 közé jutásért – ÉLŐ eredménykövető!

nemzetisport.hu
Így lőtt szögletből gólt a magyar válogatott futballista

Így lőtt szögletből gólt a magyar válogatott futballista

magyarnemzet.hu
Szoboszlai bombájával hangol a Liverpool a történelmi meccsre + videó

Szoboszlai bombájával hangol a Liverpool a történelmi meccsre + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
A megszégyenült Cigánykirály kihátrálna az évszázad bokszmeccséből + videó

A megszégyenült Cigánykirály kihátrálna az évszázad bokszmeccséből + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Ezek az izraeli nők harcolnak a terroristák ellen + videó

Ezek az izraeli nők harcolnak a terroristák ellen + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

A Four-Year-Old Kid could Replace Volodymyr Zelensky

A Four-Year-Old Kid could Replace Volodymyr Zelensky

Everyone at the Kremlin was rolling with laughter at the US state secretary's surreal idea.
Shocking Details: Hungarian-Israeli Teenage Girl Hides Under Bed, Terrorists Set Fire to House + video

Shocking Details: Hungarian-Israeli Teenage Girl Hides Under Bed, Terrorists Set Fire to House + video

A Hungarian weekly did an exclusive interview with Osnat Weiss, whose niece and her mother were abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7.
Ursula von der Leyen: Enlargement at the Top of EU agenda

Ursula von der Leyen: Enlargement at the Top of EU agenda

"Enlargement is at the top of the agenda of the European Union. It is a time of global turbulence, so we must strengthen the unity and the security of our continent," the European Commission head said.
Serbia Toughens Action Against Migrants Along Border with Hungary - exclusive report

Serbia Toughens Action Against Migrants Along Border with Hungary - exclusive report

No longer tolerating the situation, Serbia rounds up illegal migrants in a bid to crack down on people smugglers.
Hungary-Serbia Cooperation Agreement on Border Protection; Major Raids Under Way in Serbia

Hungary-Serbia Cooperation Agreement on Border Protection; Major Raids Under Way in Serbia

Interior ministry personnel found weapons, ammunition, psychoactive substances and uniforms in several settlements in Vojvodina, Serbia.
Leader of Vojvodina Hungarians Departs

Leader of Vojvodina Hungarians Departs

Istvan Pasztor, leader of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, died at the age of 67.
idézőjelVélemény
Szentesi Zöldi László

Népi írók üldöztetése 1945-ben

A kommunisták taktikai okokból lépéseket tettek a támadások lecsillapítására.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu