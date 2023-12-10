Hungarian PM and Argentine President Discuss Fight against International Leftists

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Buenos Aires for bilateral talks with Argentina's newly elected President Javier Milei Saturday night, on the eve of the inauguration ceremony in the capital, the prime minister's Press Chief Bertalan Havasi told MTI.

Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/ Zoltan Fischer

Viktor Orban personally congratulated Javier Milei on his election victory and invited the new head of state on an official visit to Hungary.

They discussed the possibilities for further developing Hungarian-Argentine bilateral relations as well as political cooperation in order to more effectively take up the fight against international left-wing forces,

the press chief said.

The PM, who is also head of Hungary's majority ruling Fidesz party, held bilateral talks with Santiago Abascal, head of Spain's right-wing VOX party, in the Argentine capital earlier in the day. The meeting focused on the common campaign effort ahead of the European Parliament elections and the stakes of the elections, which is defending national sovereignty. The Hungarian and Spanish party leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the alliance of European right-wing parties, which is steadily gaining strength.

Photo by Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer

Cover photo: Argentine President-elect Javier Milei (right) and Prime Minister Viktor Orban at talks in Buenos Aires on December 9, 2023, ahead of the inauguration of Argentina's new president on December 10, which the PM will attend. On the left, Eniko Gyori, Fidesz MEP (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)