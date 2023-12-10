időjárás 2°C Judit 2023. december 10.
Loretta
2023. december 10.
Hungarian PM and Argentine President Discuss Fight against International Leftists

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Hungarian PM and Argentine President Discuss Fight against International Leftists

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Buenos Aires for bilateral talks with Argentina's newly elected President Javier Milei Saturday night, on the eve of the inauguration ceremony in the capital, the prime minister's Press Chief Bertalan Havasi told MTI. 

ORBÁN Viktor; MILEI, Javier
Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/ Zoltan Fischer

Viktor Orban personally congratulated Javier Milei on his election victory and invited the new head of state on an official visit to Hungary.

They discussed the possibilities for further developing Hungarian-Argentine bilateral relations as well as political cooperation in order to more effectively take up the fight against international left-wing forces,

the press chief said.

The PM, who is also head of Hungary's majority ruling Fidesz party, held bilateral talks with Santiago Abascal, head of Spain's right-wing VOX party, in the Argentine capital earlier in the day. The meeting focused on the common campaign effort ahead of the European Parliament elections and the stakes of the elections, which is defending national sovereignty. The Hungarian and Spanish party leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the alliance of European right-wing parties, which is steadily gaining strength.

ABASCAL, Santiago; ORBÁN Viktor; MILEI, Javier
Photo by Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer 

 

Cover photo: Argentine President-elect Javier Milei (right) and Prime Minister Viktor Orban at talks in Buenos Aires on December 9, 2023, ahead of the inauguration of Argentina's new president on December 10, which the PM will attend. On the left, Eniko Gyori, Fidesz MEP (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

PM Orban and Jair Bolsonaro Meet in Argentina

PM Orban and Jair Bolsonaro Meet in Argentina

The Hungarian prime minister traveled to South America for the inauguration ceremony of Argentine President Javier Milei.
Chad President Welcomes Hungary Engagement in Africa

Chad President Welcomes Hungary Engagement in Africa

Hungarian companies are poised to provide water supply security investments.
Defense Minister: Hungary Committed to Visegrad Group

Defense Minister: Hungary Committed to Visegrad Group

Hungary supports EU enlargement into Western Balkans.
PM Orban: European Commission Report on Ukraine is Fabrication

PM Orban: European Commission Report on Ukraine is Fabrication

Viktor Orban spoke about Ukraine's accession to the EU, the rule of law and the role of NATO in an interview with Le Point newspaper.
Nine out of Ten Hungarians Oppose Ukrainian GMO Imports

Nine out of Ten Hungarians Oppose Ukrainian GMO Imports

Even three quarters of left-wing voters have rejected the idea of Ukrainian imports, according to a survey by the Nezopont Institute.
Pressman Mistaken: Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Bill More Lenient Than FARA

Pressman Mistaken: Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Bill More Lenient Than FARA

In the US, any political appointee is free to employ the Foreign Agents Registration Act according to their personal preferences.
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Malinka vendégsége

Az Európában még mindig többségben lévő keresztény közösségnek takargatnia kell egyik legnagyobb ünnepét, mert tart attól, hogy felbőszíti vele a muszlim kisebbséget.

