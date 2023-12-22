időjárás 6°C Zénó 2023. december 22.
2023. december 22.
A political turnaround in Brussels must be achieved, Hungary's PM says

PM Orban: Soros's Allies Scheming to Divert Money for Hungary to Ukraine + video

Magyar Nemzet
48 perce
PM Orban: Soros's Allies Scheming to Divert Money for Hungary to Ukraine + video

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Viktor Orban answered questions from journalist Zsolt Bayer on Hir TV's discussion program focusing on current issues.

Hungary's prime minister was astonished to hear the news about the mass shooting that took place in Prague in the afternoon, and on behalf of the government, he extended condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and injured. He was shocked that such a tragic event could happen almost next door, in Prague, in Europe, he said at the beginning of the program.

Talking about the recent EU summit, he pointed out that "Hungary's goal was to convince other EU leaders that neither Ukraine nor the EU was prepared for Ukraine's admission. Instead, the Hungarian government recommended the conclusion of a strategic partnership with Ukraine, which would provide rapid assistance," Viktor Orban recalled. In his view, the EU has embarked on an irresponsible adventure, just like in the case of Turkiye earlier. Turkiye has also been awarded candidate status and that process has stalled.

The prime minister highlighted that the EU sets very clear criteria for accession, noting that "we have serious doubts about the fulfillment of the criteria that the Commission considers to have been met".

He pointed out that twenty-six member states said that a gesture should be made and that the important thing is that Ukraine should not feel left on its own. "Things have gone wrong already in two areas. Agriculture and transport industry are facing trouble," Viktor Orban noted, adding that those responsible for the decision should shoulder the consequences but not Hungary. He stressed that they have been able to create the opportunity for this. "We had to accept that our options are limited," PM Orban said.

We understand the intention of the Ukrainians, but we cannot start negotiations,

the Hungarian premier underlined. When asked how it was possible that back at home, Austria's chancellor says that Ukraine's admission is out of the question, and then simply votes for it at the EU summit, Viktor Orban pointed out that other heads of government have not attributed such gravity to this issue, adding that both the Slovak prime minister and the Austrian chancellor believe that

this is a bad decision, but it is only the beginning of a lengthy process, and with this gesture being important to other countries, they supported it. 

Viktor Orban is concerned about all this because the EU's handling of the migration crisis had started in a similar way. Hungarians sounded the alarm then too, but to no avail. Hungary's premier said he did not want to take on Cassandra's role, but it would be good to be careful regarding this issue.  

PM Orban also highlighted that Russian soldiers are currently stationed on Ukraine's the territory. "Will we admit them too?" he asked, pointing out the ill-considered nature of the initiative.

"It is not clear why we should make a decision on fifty billion euros when we do not even know what will happen on the front line in two months' time," Viktor Orban said. He added that since Hungary does not receive EU funds, the country will end up with money for Hungarians going to Ukraine.

"We don't want to borrow jointly with the rest of the EU member states. We did this once before, during the coronavirus pandemic. Covid is slowly disappearing, while Hungary has not received a single euro cent," he noted. He said no one could convince the Hungarian parliament to take out a joint loan with the EU.

A turnaround in the EU's political course must be achieved

The statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that 90 percent of money going to Ukraine ends up with US companies came as no surprise to Viktor Orban. He highlighted that a group of Hungarian and foreign MEPs in the European Parliament regularly blackmail the European Commission in a bid to block EU funds for Hungary, which the government could use to improve teachers' salaries, for example. These politicians, in his view, are united under the George Soros banner, which is why they are bent on channeling the 32 billion euros due to Hungary to Ukraine. "Of the 32 billion, Hungary has now collected 10, but another 22 billion still needs to be secured," Viktor Orban sated.

Zsolt Bayer promptly followed up with the question of whether it is possible to now say this in the past tense, to which the PM indicated that it is more than likely that these funds will arrive.

There is no reason for anyone to seriously believe that the country's leadership is worse than in Western Europe. He also mentioned that the EU has lost its competitive edge in recent years, that people's lives are harder than before, and that the bloc has lost its ability to resolve problems. According to the PM, the Western Balkans is a big enigma for the EU today, everyone knows that they should have already been integrated, but the ability is lacking.

We are all supporters of European cooperation,

Viktor Orban stressed. Brussels wants to create a United States of Europe, as he put it, adding that at least these forces dominate Brussels today, while the United States of America easily asserts its will on the EU.  The PM, who believes that the political control of Brussels must be taken over, emphasized that "we must win in Brussels at the European Parliamentary elections".

 

Not a ferry, but a pier

Regarding the idea that trading with Eastern countries suddenly became undesirable within the EU overnight, the premier warned that words should not be confused with deeds. Other EU countries also trade with China, Vietnam and even Russia. "They are attacking us in order to squeeze us out," he said, pointing out that

Hungary functions more like a pier, rather than a ferry.

"Throughout history, Hungarians have always sought relations with both the Eastern and the Western world, and currently people from both directions feel comfortable in the country. We understand both the East and the West well and can cooperate with both, this is a huge advantage that must be capitalized on," he explained.

As for the question of how the steed he gifted to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his recent state visit to Budapest will reach Istanbul, he joked: "In the end, it turns out to be true that this horse can fly".  The Nonius, answering to the Hungarian name Főúr [literally lordship], was bred at the Stud-Farm Estate in Mezohegyes and will be transported to Turkey by plane.

 

Cover photo: Viktor Orban in the Hir TV studios (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

idézőjelVélemény
Horváth József

A biztonsági szervek az ünnepek alatt is megvédik az országot

Egy radikális iszlamista terrorszervezet és az ukrán titkos­szolgálat is valószínűleg a célkeresztjébe vette hazánkat.

