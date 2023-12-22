PM Orban: Soros's Allies Scheming to Divert Money for Hungary to Ukraine + video

Hungary's prime minister was astonished to hear the news about the mass shooting that took place in Prague in the afternoon, and on behalf of the government, he extended condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and injured. He was shocked that such a tragic event could happen almost next door, in Prague, in Europe, he said at the beginning of the program.

Talking about the recent EU summit, he pointed out that "Hungary's goal was to convince other EU leaders that neither Ukraine nor the EU was prepared for Ukraine's admission. Instead, the Hungarian government recommended the conclusion of a strategic partnership with Ukraine, which would provide rapid assistance," Viktor Orban recalled. In his view, the EU has embarked on an irresponsible adventure, just like in the case of Turkiye earlier. Turkiye has also been awarded candidate status and that process has stalled.

The prime minister highlighted that the EU sets very clear criteria for accession, noting that "we have serious doubts about the fulfillment of the criteria that the Commission considers to have been met".

He pointed out that twenty-six member states said that a gesture should be made and that the important thing is that Ukraine should not feel left on its own. "Things have gone wrong already in two areas. Agriculture and transport industry are facing trouble," Viktor Orban noted, adding that those responsible for the decision should shoulder the consequences but not Hungary. He stressed that they have been able to create the opportunity for this. "We had to accept that our options are limited," PM Orban said.

We understand the intention of the Ukrainians, but we cannot start negotiations,

the Hungarian premier underlined. When asked how it was possible that back at home, Austria's chancellor says that Ukraine's admission is out of the question, and then simply votes for it at the EU summit, Viktor Orban pointed out that other heads of government have not attributed such gravity to this issue, adding that both the Slovak prime minister and the Austrian chancellor believe that

this is a bad decision, but it is only the beginning of a lengthy process, and with this gesture being important to other countries, they supported it.

Viktor Orban is concerned about all this because the EU's handling of the migration crisis had started in a similar way. Hungarians sounded the alarm then too, but to no avail. Hungary's premier said he did not want to take on Cassandra's role, but it would be good to be careful regarding this issue.

PM Orban also highlighted that Russian soldiers are currently stationed on Ukraine's the territory. "Will we admit them too?" he asked, pointing out the ill-considered nature of the initiative.

"It is not clear why we should make a decision on fifty billion euros when we do not even know what will happen on the front line in two months' time," Viktor Orban said. He added that since Hungary does not receive EU funds, the country will end up with money for Hungarians going to Ukraine.

"We don't want to borrow jointly with the rest of the EU member states. We did this once before, during the coronavirus pandemic. Covid is slowly disappearing, while Hungary has not received a single euro cent," he noted. He said no one could convince the Hungarian parliament to take out a joint loan with the EU.