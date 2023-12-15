Security Policy Expert: Putin's Message to Ukrainian People

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a public assessment of just over four hours, covering a wide range of topics and including messages sent in by citizens. The event titled "The Achievements of the Year" included a press conference and an open public call-in for Russians to address their questions to the president live.

Obviously, there are pre-scripted questions among the call-ins, as there is a choreography to the event, which the Russians have come to expect. Putin wanted to project to Russian society the image of a strong, confident Federation on a growth trajectory, adding that they are on track in the Ukraine war and will not give up. The publicized marathon session also doubles as the opening of next year's election campaign period in Russia," the senior security policy expert Jozsef Horvath began his analysis of the year's assessment for Magyar Nemzet.

Viktor Orban is pro-nation

President Putin said Slovakia PM Robert Fico and Hungary PM Viktor Orban are not pro-Russian, but pro-national.

"The Russian President underlined that Russian national sovereignty means a cultural and economic as well as a military and political sovereignty, and Russia will defend it tooth and nail, and will not cave to Western pressure." The expert added that "he mentioned Hungary and Slovakia along the same vein, while the West is always telling them that they are supporters of Russia and pro-Russian, they are always looking after the interests of their own nations". He also pointed out

the utility in viewing this in context: Putin served in Germany for years, speaks German and still follows German politics, yet he didn't mention them, but instead talked about Emmanuel Macron and the French. That is very telling.

The Russia president also commented on the dominant states in Europe, saying that they practically have no independent policy and are submitting to American interests. As an example, he brought up President Macron, with whom they had a good relationship, but who also had no independent policies after a while.

The Russian President also said that Russia's foremost task is to strengthen its sovereignty and border security and to ensure the rights and freedom of its citizens.