Security Policy Expert: Putin's Message to Ukrainian People

Üllei Kovács László
27 perce
Security Policy Expert: Putin's Message to Ukrainian People

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a public assessment of just over four hours, covering a wide range of topics and including messages sent in by citizens. The event titled "The Achievements of the Year"  included a press conference and an open public call-in for Russians to address their questions to the president live.

Obviously, there are pre-scripted questions among the call-ins, as there is a choreography to the event, which the Russians have come to expect. Putin wanted to project to Russian society the image of a strong, confident Federation on a growth trajectory, adding that they are on track in the Ukraine war and will not give up. The publicized marathon session also doubles as the opening of next year's election campaign period in Russia," the senior security policy expert Jozsef Horvath began his analysis of the year's assessment for Magyar Nemzet.

 

Viktor Orban is pro-nation

 

 President Putin said Slovakia PM Robert Fico and Hungary PM Viktor Orban are not pro-Russian, but pro-national.

"The Russian President underlined that Russian national sovereignty means a cultural and economic as well as a military and political sovereignty, and Russia will defend it tooth and nail, and will not cave to Western pressure." The expert added that "he mentioned Hungary and Slovakia along the same vein, while the West is always telling them that they are supporters of Russia and pro-Russian, they are always looking after the interests of their own nations". He also pointed out 

the utility in viewing this in context: Putin served in Germany for years, speaks German and still follows German politics, yet he didn't mention them, but instead talked about Emmanuel Macron and the French. That is very telling.

The Russia president also commented on the dominant states in Europe, saying that they practically have no independent policy and are submitting to American interests. As an example, he brought up President Macron, with whom they had a good relationship, but who also had no independent policies after a while.

The Russian President also said that Russia's foremost task is to strengthen its sovereignty and border security and to ensure the rights and freedom of its citizens.

 

Putin poised to open closed gates

We are ready if there is interest, if there is none, we will manage without. "That's all, there is nothing unusual in this," the Russian president said of the country's relations with the West. Although he added that the basic conditions for building US relations are not yet in place, internal changes in the US are needed and Washington needs to start respecting others to improve international relations. "Most importantly, President Putin has taken a two-pronged approach to relations between Russia and Western countries. Although Russia doesn't need the West, as it can sell its raw materials and energy resources to other countries, but at the same time when articulating this, he always adds that he wants to normalize relations with Europe and the United States.

Putin underlined that the reestablishing of relations is contingent along the lines of Russian sovereignty and a mutual respect for each other's interests, which Russia's president is ready to do. He is set to open the currently closed doors,

the security expert said.

Message to Ukrainian people 

Russians and Ukrainians are one people. What is happening now is a giant tragedy, similar to the civil war when brothers face eachother on different sides," Putin said, recalling that the whole of southeastern Ukraine has always been pro-Russian. "Odessa is a predominantly Russian city. Everyone knows this full well," he added.

Putin also sent a message to the Ukrainian nation by referring to them as brothers and sisters, and calling what is happening now a terrible civil war, Jozsef Horvath said. "He is trying to send a positive message to Ukrainians, but surprisingly he has drawn the line at when the war will end."

 It is already quite clear, and there have been many indications that Putin will not be satisfied with the annexation of the Donetsk region and is now focusing his attention on the Black Sea coast,

the security policy expert said.

"At the same time, Putin also pointed to Russia's sovereignty, by highlighting what Ukraine is lacking: an independent army, industry and an independent foreign policy, while Russia has all these and proves to its people that these must be defended. He cites the example of half a million people voluntarily joining the Federation army. This is a message to the Russian people that no one should fear being conscripted, and a message to the Ukrainian trenches that they do not need to forcibly lasso in people," the expert stressed.

The Russian President also spoke about the strength of the Russian economy. "This was another message to Russians showing the recognition and importance of the rubel abroad. The sanctions have obviously made them turn to China regarding foreign trade," Jozsef Horvath concluded.

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual press conference at the Gostiny Dvor Conference Center in Moscow on December 14, 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP pool/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

