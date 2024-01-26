Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations
Szabó István
1 órája
Hungary and Moldova are eager to deepen their collaboration, not just in diplomacy, but also at the economic level. We inquired with the senior researcher at the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Affairs regarding the progress of bilateral relations and Moldova's aspirations for European integration, particularly in the context of the talks of the Moldovan Prime Minister in Budapest.
In recent years, Hungary and Moldova have fostered excellent relations, as highlighted by Janos T. Barabas, senior researcher at the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Affairs, in response to a question from Prime Minister Viktor Orban following the visit of Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean to Hungary. Within this context, Prime Minister Orban emphasized Hungary's steadfast support for Moldova's accession to the EU.
Orbán Viktor szerint bántóan hosszú idő az a nyolc év, amióta Moldova vár az uniós tagságra.
– While Moldova's constitution upholds neutrality, precluding NATO integration, bilateral economic and political ties have experienced a downturn since the pandemic. Janos T. Barabas further noted that before the pandemic, annual trade between the two countries had already surpassed two hundred million euros.
A két ország kapcsolatainak fejlesztéséről tárgyaltunk, de az ukrajnai háború is téma volt a találkozónkon – mondta Novák Katalin.
He recalled that three years ago, Hungary's OTP Bank acquired Moldova's third-largest financial institution, and this collaboration, particularly the loan program for small and medium enterprises, has proven successful since then. However, he acknowledged that there have been political tensions in Moldova-Hungary relations.
Anti-Hungarian sentiment has reared is head in Moldova's public life, and this shift is a consequence of Romania's growing impact on Moldova,
Csökken az elnök és a Nyugat-, illetve románbarát kormány népszerűsége.
Regarding Moldova's aspirations for EU integration, the expert emphasized that the European Union harbors a strategic, long-term interest in fortifying Europe's security zone toward the East. This is not only a response to the potential Russian threat but also a consideration due to migration, Mr Barabas added. He clarified that
alongside various security interests, the EU, quite evidently, also seeks a source of inexpensive labor. The allure of the common market makes integration beneficial for all parties in the long run.
Concerning relations between Ukraine and Moldova, he highlighted notable improvements since the onset of the war. Previously, the two countries faced serious disagreements, particularly regarding the distribution of water from the Dniester River and the ownership of certain assets from the Soviet era. Since the war, however, close cooperation has emerged, primarily in the realm of security. Mr Barabas noted that at the beginning of the past year, Ukrainian intelligence services alerted Moldova about potential violent demonstrations in Chisinau, allegedly with Russian support.
The expert also highlighted that the pro-government press has been advocating for the Moldovan government to distance itself from Ukraine in the EU accession process.
Due to its smaller size, Moldova can more swiftly align with the EU's expectations in this context. Consequently, during the Moldovan Prime Minister's visit to Budapest, he was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Interior.
The expert clarified that Moldovan agriculture shares close ties with Hungary, emphasizing that a Hungarian company is the most significant seed seller in the Republic of Moldova. Moldova aims to position itself on the European Union market with high-quality agricultural and wine products, intending to differentiate from the challenges faced by Ukrainian agriculture.
Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (r) and Moldovan PM Dorin Recean give a press statement following their meeting at the Carmelite Monastery on January 25, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
