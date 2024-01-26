Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Regarding Moldova's aspirations for EU integration, the expert emphasized that the European Union harbors a strategic, long-term interest in fortifying Europe's security zone toward the East. This is not only a response to the potential Russian threat but also a consideration due to migration, Mr Barabas added. He clarified that

alongside various security interests, the EU, quite evidently, also seeks a source of inexpensive labor. The allure of the common market makes integration beneficial for all parties in the long run.

Concerning relations between Ukraine and Moldova, he highlighted notable improvements since the onset of the war. Previously, the two countries faced serious disagreements, particularly regarding the distribution of water from the Dniester River and the ownership of certain assets from the Soviet era. Since the war, however, close cooperation has emerged, primarily in the realm of security. Mr Barabas noted that at the beginning of the past year, Ukrainian intelligence services alerted Moldova about potential violent demonstrations in Chisinau, allegedly with Russian support.

The expert also highlighted that the pro-government press has been advocating for the Moldovan government to distance itself from Ukraine in the EU accession process.

Due to its smaller size, Moldova can more swiftly align with the EU's expectations in this context. Consequently, during the Moldovan Prime Minister's visit to Budapest, he was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Interior.

Hungarian President Katalin Novak (r) and Moldovan PM Dorin Recean (l) during a meeting at Gyula Castle's Knights' Hall on January 25, 2024. To the right of Hungary's head of state is Andras Kiraly, director of planning and analysis at the presidential Sandor Palace. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

The expert clarified that Moldovan agriculture shares close ties with Hungary, emphasizing that a Hungarian company is the most significant seed seller in the Republic of Moldova. Moldova aims to position itself on the European Union market with high-quality agricultural and wine products, intending to differentiate from the challenges faced by Ukrainian agriculture.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (r) and Moldovan PM Dorin Recean give a press statement following their meeting at the Carmelite Monastery on January 25, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)