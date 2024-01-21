időjárás °C Ágnes 2024. január 21.
Ágnes
2024. január 21.
Nazis Declared War on Groups of People, Communists on Social Classes, Today's Leftist-Liberals on Humanity

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Nazis Declared War on Groups of People, Communists on Social Classes, Today's Leftist-Liberals on Humanity

A recently published book prompted Zsolt Bayer to share his thoughts in his latest vlog.

A new book titled Une aspiration au dehors by a French philosopher was released recently. In the book, the author argues that people starting a family is solely a product of social pressure. Consequently, if someone gives in to this social pressure, they will be unhappy,”

HirTV quotes Bayer as saying.

"In their review of the book, the 444.hu news outlet and its science news site Qubit enthusiastically welcomed this anti-family manifesto, and remarked how beautifully the book describes the way of life, the wonderful, happy way of life without family and children, when three homosexual men live together in  harmony, in the best friendship - without children.

When I read this awful crap, the first thing that came to my mind was the book titled Fools, Frauds and Firebrands: Thinkers of the New Left by Roger Scruton. In his book, Scruton ingeniously describes leftist Western opinion leaders who appeared at time of the French Revolution and have not changed an iota since then,

the journalist pointed out.

"In the beginning, they were called Jacobins, who killed tens of thousands of people in the spirit of the slogan 'Freedom, Equality, Fraternity'. Then they turned into Bolsheviks who killed tens of millions in the name of total equality and a happy society. Nowadays they happen to be greens, who don't go around killing people, but contrive theories like the one about the joys of childless life. Speaking of murder, another thing that comes to my mind is that the twin monsters of the 20th century, Hitler and Stalin, with their twin ideologies of Nazism and communism, had something essential in common: they both envisioned a "happy, just and beautiful future" although in different ways, but through heaps of dead bodies," Bayer explained.

"The Nazis wanted to eradicate whole groups of people to make life better for the rest, the communists wanted to liquidate complete social classes to have a better life for the rest.  However, the above-mentioned French idiot declared war on the entire human race. Since if his theory came true and nobody ever decided to have children - as it leads to unhappiness - humanity as such would become extinct within 60 to 100 years' time."

Finally, with another thought lingering in my mind I wonder whether or not it would be easier to collect them all and take them to a desert island. There they could create their own world,  do all their social engineering and live happily without children and duties, and we would check every year how they are doing. However, there is one obstacle: there are no desert islands any more. But there are countries where they haven't managed to grab the power. Let's keep these places," Zsolt Bayer said in conclusion.

 

Cover photo: Bayer Zsolt (Source: Facebook/Zsolt Bayer)

Brazen Hypocrisy: Calling For Sanctions While Lining Putin's Pockets

Brazen Hypocrisy: Calling For Sanctions While Lining Putin's Pockets

What does the Russian oil tanker sailing under the flag of Cyprus carry?
Tax and Customs Office Keeps Close Watch on Grain Shipments Throughout Hungary

Tax and Customs Office Keeps Close Watch on Grain Shipments Throughout Hungary

Patrols inspect thousands of trucks, freight cars and cargo ships carrying grain.
Majority of Hungarians Don't Believe In Communism

Majority of Hungarians Don't Believe In Communism

Lenin, who wanted to force the most murderous and destructive ideology on humanity, died one hundred yeas ago.
Migrants Fire Hundreds of Shots at Hungarian Border Police

Migrants Fire Hundreds of Shots at Hungarian Border Police

Last year, migration to Europe increased by 17 percent compared to the previous year, with some 380 thousand migrants attempting to enter the EU illegally.
Date Set for Hungary-Ukraine Talks

Date Set for Hungary-Ukraine Talks

Hungary-Ukraine delegations will meet in Uzhhorod.
President Novak: 2024 Should Be Year of Peace, Not War

President Novak: 2024 Should Be Year of Peace, Not War

Hungary's head of state was interviewed by the American CNBC.
Faggyas Sándor

Gátépítők kerestetnek

„Építsük ezt a gátat: talán ennyi az emberi élet értelme” – gondolja a könyvtárlátogató író, aki nem más, mint Márai Sándor

