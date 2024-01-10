időjárás °C Melánia 2024. január 10.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Melánia
2024. január 10.
magyar
Despite press reports, Hungary has yet to approve Ukraine funds

PM Orban: The Commission's Plan B Is Hungary's Plan A!

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 2 órája
PM Orban: The Commission's Plan B Is Hungary's Plan A!

Hungary has yet to agree to supporting the EU's financial assistance to Ukraine. However, the country remains ready to reach an agreement on the issue by February 1, at the latest.

"Hungary welcomes the fact that the European Commission is making good progress in the elaboration of Plan B, which includes the financing of Ukraine from outside the EU budget. What they consider as Plan B has always been Plan A for Hungary."

PM Orban's remark is in response to an article published by Politico on January 9, which claimed that Hungary was willing to lift its veto on EU aid to Ukraine.
Hungarian PM Orban was the only one at the last EU summit to block the EU's 50-billion euro aid that Brussels intended to provide for Kyiv over the next four years. Mr Orban was of the opinion that any EU aid to Ukraine should not come from the EU budget. He said

Hungary does not want to engage in collective borrowing and get into a joint debt, together with other countries.

 

Ajánló

Have Wrong Choice Makers Foot the Bill, Not Hungarians

In an interview with Hungary's public Kossuth Radio, the prime minister delved into the extensive debates at the EU summit in Brussels, Hungary's withdrawal, its veto of the EU's 50-billion-euro subsidy for Ukraine, the partial unlocking of EU funds for Hungary, and the emphasis on safeguarding sovereignty.

Citing EU diplomats, Politico underscored that Hungary might consider lifting its veto if funding for Ukraine is subject to an annual review and approval. This proposal implies that the EU would allocate €12.5 billion each year in grants and loans to Ukraine, as opposed to committing to providing 50 billion euros over a four-year period.

PM Viktor Orban's chief political advisor, Balazs Orban, recently informed Bloomberg that Hungary maintains its opposition to the full four-year aid plan. Instead, Hungary prefers the EU to allocate a single year of funding to Kyiv without altering the budget.

Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer 

According to the Financial Times, the European Union has devised a Plan B in case Hungary persists with its veto at the planned extraordinary summit. Under this plan, the European Commission could secure up to 20 billion euros from the capital markets for Kyiv next year. This would be facilitated by guarantees to the EU budget from participating member states. Importantly, Plan B would not rewuire a unanimous decision or guarantees from all 27 EU member states.

Zoltan Kovacs, the state secretary in charge of international relations, has confirmed that Hungary would not commit money from the EU budget to Ukraine. He said 

"Hungary welcomes the fact that the European Commission is making good progress on Plan B, which envisions that support for Ukraine should be provided from outside the EU budget. Their Plan B is equivalent to Hungary's Plan A." 

 

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orvosi papírokat hamisított egy debreceni nő

Orvosi papírokat hamisított egy debreceni nő

origo.hu
Balogh Edina bemutatta új barátját

Balogh Edina bemutatta új barátját

origo.hu
Irányított és átlátszó: Kulcsár Edina szerelmes üzenetét senki nem hitte el

Irányított és átlátszó: Kulcsár Edina szerelmes üzenetét senki nem hitte el

borsonline.hu
Rendőrök mentek az elnöki palotába, puccsszerű jelenetek rázzák meg Lengyelországot (videók)

Rendőrök mentek az elnöki palotába, puccsszerű jelenetek rázzák meg Lengyelországot (videók)

mandiner.hu
Új álompár a láthatáron? Tóth Andival hozták össze Szoboszlait

Új álompár a láthatáron? Tóth Andival hozták össze Szoboszlait

ripost.hu
Íme Magyarország, íme Orbán Viktor – a „jelentéktelen”, a „lesajnált”, az „elszigetelt”

Íme Magyarország, íme Orbán Viktor – a „jelentéktelen”, a „lesajnált”, az „elszigetelt”

mandiner.hu
Síbalesetet szenvedett Tóth Gabi

Síbalesetet szenvedett Tóth Gabi

origo.hu
Kikaptunk az olaszoktól, elúszott az elődöntő

Kikaptunk az olaszoktól, elúszott az elődöntő

nemzetisport.hu
Migránsokat kénytelen visszafogadni Románia

Migránsokat kénytelen visszafogadni Románia

magyarnemzet.hu
Jürgen Klopp megható vallomása: Ő a legjobb ember, akivel valaha találkozhatsz

Jürgen Klopp megható vallomása: Ő a legjobb ember, akivel valaha találkozhatsz

magyarnemzet.hu
Átmeneti időszakkal indul az új visszaváltási rendszer(x)

Átmeneti időszakkal indul az új visszaváltási rendszer(x)

beol.hu
Összevonhatják az Európai Bizottság és az Európai Tanács elnökének pozícióját?

Összevonhatják az Európai Bizottság és az Európai Tanács elnökének pozícióját?

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Viktor Orban in Pivotal Role: Even Critics May Need Hungary's PM

Viktor Orban in Pivotal Role: Even Critics May Need Hungary's PM

Hungary, together with the European Parliament, would play a central role in the formation of the new Commission, which will take place in the autumn.
Hungary FM: 2024 Super Bowl in Politics

Hungary FM: 2024 Super Bowl in Politics

We will continue to resist any kind of blackmail in the future too, and will stick to representing national interests, Hungary's foreign minister said.
Quote from Orban is Message to Trembling Brusselites

Quote from Orban is Message to Trembling Brusselites

Hungary's head of European affairs and the government commissioner for the country's EU presidency both react to the dread in Brussels.
Soviet Reality in Transcarpathia: They Kidnap Your Husband And You Apologize

Soviet Reality in Transcarpathia: They Kidnap Your Husband And You Apologize

A father was abducted for conscription in front of his family. Eventually, his wife was forced to apologize.
Polish Public TV Management Heavily Linked to Soros Network

Polish Public TV Management Heavily Linked to Soros Network

Tomasz Sygut, president of the board, openly touts his bias on social media.
Political Scientist: 2024 Will Be Super Difficult + Video

Political Scientist: 2024 Will Be Super Difficult + Video

Globalist forces will not allow the Hungarian practices, or Orban to become a precedent, according to the political scientist.
Okostantermek az iskolákban

Okostantermek az iskolákban

Az okostantermeknek lényeges szerepük lehet abban, hogy a tanulók figyelmét felkeltsék a természettudományok iránt.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Csintalan elvtárs, az egykori bukfenckirály ezúttal a Klikk TV-ben járatta le magát

Szánalmas vergődés a baloldalon.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu