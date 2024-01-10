PM Orban: The Commission's Plan B Is Hungary's Plan A!

"Hungary welcomes the fact that the European Commission is making good progress in the elaboration of Plan B, which includes the financing of Ukraine from outside the EU budget. What they consider as Plan B has always been Plan A for Hungary."

It’s good to see that the @EU_Commission is preparing a plan B for the 1st of February, according to which financial support given to #Ukraine could be managed outside the EU-budget. This is a good decision! The Commission’s plan B is the Hungarian plan A! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) January 9, 2024

PM Orban's remark is in response to an article published by Politico on January 9, which claimed that Hungary was willing to lift its veto on EU aid to Ukraine.

Hungarian PM Orban was the only one at the last EU summit to block the EU's 50-billion euro aid that Brussels intended to provide for Kyiv over the next four years. Mr Orban was of the opinion that any EU aid to Ukraine should not come from the EU budget. He said