Have Wrong Choice Makers Foot the Bill, Not Hungarians

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 52 perce
Have Wrong Choice Makers Foot the Bill, Not Hungarians

– We had a lengthy and difficult debate. I spent eight hours trying to convince everyone not to put this issue on the agenda, because the decision is untimely. Let's revisit this when Ukraine will be ready to negotiate," PM Orban told Hungarian Kossuth Radio's 'Good Morning, Hungary' program, after 26 member states decided to support the opening of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, with Hungary withdrawing. Speaking after the EU summit in Brussels, PM Orban underlined that 

Hungary had nothing to lose, as the decision must be taken by national parliaments. 

– I didn't want to take Hungary's conscience on myself, that's why I said 'you must do it on your own,' Mr Orban said, explaining why he had left the chamber yesterday when negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership were about to begin.

 

We had to veto

They would have given the member states' money, including Hungarians' money as well, to Ukraine. This 50 billion euros for Ukraine and the related amendment to the budget is something I had to veto. And they had no choice but to take note of it," 

– Mr Orban said, adding that they will revisit the issue sometime next February. Hungary's prime minister stressed that he could only speak for Hungary and is unable to tell the other prime ministers that their peoples wanted something different from what they represented.

– I made it clear that the financial consequences of this decision will not be paid by the Hungarian people. Hungary will pull in the handbrake if it must, let there be no doubt about this," he said. If everyone wants to go in the wrong direction, the best Hungary can do is to warn them, he added. Hungary has also warned EU leaders about migration and then took the necessary steps, he said. Later, when they introduced the sanctions, because Hungary cannot always use its veto, and they would have made us suffer these sanctions' consequences, Hungary also pulled in the handbrake, he added. PM Orban said the EU wants to take out a common loan again with a view to supporting Ukraine, something they already tried after COVID. He mentioned that some countries had access to this money, while others, including Hungary, did not, making it clear that this was not a good concept.

– We once made an exception and we were wrong," Mr. Orban said. He emphasized that the situation in Ukraine doesn't look promising, so financing the war should be avoided, with a focus on promoting peace.

 – It is unacceptable that the money owed to Hungarians should be given away for war, he declared.

 

Better late than never

Better later than never," PM Orban remarked in connection with the release of one-third of EU funds due to Hungary. He emphasized that Hungarians are entitled to these amounts. Despite the challenges of the past year, the Hungarian economy has managed to survive without EU money. Mr. Orban criticized a tendency in Brussels to abuse their powers.

He mentioned that other countries aim to amend the EU's seven-year budget, a move Hungary has vetoed. Mr. Orban added that if someone wants to modify the budget, it's a good opportunity for Hungary to secure what it is entitled to.

 

Sovereignty is the greatest treasure

PM Orban underscored that the greatest treasure of any country is its independence, and that constitutional system is there to serve this fundamental purpose. Delving into specifics, he explained that while the Hungarian system had solid foundations, it became evident during the 2022 parliamentary election campaign that foreign funds and interests had somehow permeated these foundations.

The left, partly through left-wing media and partly via NGOs working for them, found a way to influence the election with foreign donations. Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Law was enacted to prevent this from happening again. Dollars cannot just flow into the left's coffers anymore," 

– Mr. Orban stated. He acknowledged that those whose interests are affected by the legislation might dislike it, but the intention behind this legislation was not to please everyone but to protect Hungary.

– The reason we can live better is because we produce for the entire global market. Sovereignty is not a question of isolation or integration but of the right integration into the international sphere," Mr. Orban explained in response to a question about the increasing value of sovereignty in the current international political climate where the world is moving towards forming blocs. Addressing the National Consultation survey, he emphasized that representing the voice of the Hungarian people is an obligation on the government's side, making its job easier in asserting the interests of Hungarians in Brussels.

Mr Orban underscored that he didn't represent the prime minister's or the government's view but, above all, Hungary's position. He highlighted that the left-wing, acting as mercenaries, doesn't genuinely represent Hungarian interests.

– The most crucial thing is that in all key issues, the decision rests with the elected representatives of the Hungarian parliament and the Hungarian people. This will also be the case with Ukraine's accession to the EU and other important issues.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

Uniós csúcs

EU- csúcs: Magyarország álláspontja változatlan + videó

A dosszié összes cikke

Only Hungarian Party Can Assert Ethnic Hungarian Interests in Serbia

Only Hungarian Party Can Assert Ethnic Hungarian Interests in Serbia

VMSZ is the only ethnic Hungarian political party with a full list of candidates running in the parliamentary and local elections on December 17.
Migrants Beat Up Saint Nicholas in Germany

Migrants Beat Up Saint Nicholas in Germany

During the attack, the assailants shouted that this was their country.
Hungary: No To Ukraine's EU Accession, Yes To Partnership

Hungary: No To Ukraine's EU Accession, Yes To Partnership

Six out of ten Hungarians agree with the government's position.
Regional Development Minister: We Have Many Goals We Can Finally Achieve + Video

Regional Development Minister: We Have Many Goals We Can Finally Achieve + Video

Under the EU's cohesion policy, Hungary could claim up to 10.2 billion euros in reimbursement.
Connectivity Crucial for Hungary's Political and Economic Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

Connectivity Crucial for Hungary's Political and Economic Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

"Pulling this off will be a real feat of Hungarian ingenuity," the Hungarian prime minister's political director said at the launch of the Hungarian edition of his new book on connectivity as a Hungarian strategy.
Poll Gauges Hungarians' View on Ukraine's EU Accession

Poll Gauges Hungarians' View on Ukraine's EU Accession

Even leftist voters, as many as three-quarters, believe that Hungary's eastern neighbor is unprepared for EU membership.
Szánthó Miklós

A józanság magyar koktélja

Szánthó Miklós beszéde New Yorkban: A magyar stratégia Szent István kora óta változatlan.

