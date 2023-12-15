Have Wrong Choice Makers Foot the Bill, Not Hungarians

– We had a lengthy and difficult debate. I spent eight hours trying to convince everyone not to put this issue on the agenda, because the decision is untimely. Let's revisit this when Ukraine will be ready to negotiate," PM Orban told Hungarian Kossuth Radio's 'Good Morning, Hungary' program, after 26 member states decided to support the opening of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, with Hungary withdrawing. Speaking after the EU summit in Brussels, PM Orban underlined that

Hungary had nothing to lose, as the decision must be taken by national parliaments.

– I didn't want to take Hungary's conscience on myself, that's why I said 'you must do it on your own,' Mr Orban said, explaining why he had left the chamber yesterday when negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership were about to begin.

We had to veto

They would have given the member states' money, including Hungarians' money as well, to Ukraine. This 50 billion euros for Ukraine and the related amendment to the budget is something I had to veto. And they had no choice but to take note of it,"

– Mr Orban said, adding that they will revisit the issue sometime next February. Hungary's prime minister stressed that he could only speak for Hungary and is unable to tell the other prime ministers that their peoples wanted something different from what they represented.

– I made it clear that the financial consequences of this decision will not be paid by the Hungarian people. Hungary will pull in the handbrake if it must, let there be no doubt about this," he said. If everyone wants to go in the wrong direction, the best Hungary can do is to warn them, he added. Hungary has also warned EU leaders about migration and then took the necessary steps, he said. Later, when they introduced the sanctions, because Hungary cannot always use its veto, and they would have made us suffer these sanctions' consequences, Hungary also pulled in the handbrake, he added. PM Orban said the EU wants to take out a common loan again with a view to supporting Ukraine, something they already tried after COVID. He mentioned that some countries had access to this money, while others, including Hungary, did not, making it clear that this was not a good concept.

– We once made an exception and we were wrong," Mr. Orban said. He emphasized that the situation in Ukraine doesn't look promising, so financing the war should be avoided, with a focus on promoting peace.

– It is unacceptable that the money owed to Hungarians should be given away for war, he declared.

Better late than never

Better later than never," PM Orban remarked in connection with the release of one-third of EU funds due to Hungary. He emphasized that Hungarians are entitled to these amounts. Despite the challenges of the past year, the Hungarian economy has managed to survive without EU money. Mr. Orban criticized a tendency in Brussels to abuse their powers.

He mentioned that other countries aim to amend the EU's seven-year budget, a move Hungary has vetoed. Mr. Orban added that if someone wants to modify the budget, it's a good opportunity for Hungary to secure what it is entitled to.