Hungary FM: EU's Decision on Ukraine Carries No Practical Significance

By vetoing the fifty billion euros in aid to Ukraine, we have made this clear, he said. So far, the EU has provided 85 billion euros to Ukraine, and nothing is known about the use of this money, he pointed out. Meanwhile, Hungary, together with Poland, could not access the funds that were approved earlier. In his view, the European Commission is in breach of the law in this regard.

Crucial EP elections

Given the importance of next year's European Parliament elections, the vote will be crucial, he stressed. Europe's competitiveness is at stake, he pointed out. If Europe fails to become patriotic, it will be left behind for good, he said, but expressed hope that a group of parties based on patriotism can be brought together in the new European Parliament to do something about it.

Speaking about trade relations with Russia and China, he highlighted that economic turnover between EU countries and China last year amounted to 865 billion euros, with Hungary accounting for only two percent of the trade. Therefore, there is huge hypocrisy in this area too.

With regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he stressed three important points: Hungary is and will remain Israel's allies. In addition, Arab counties are Hungary's strategic partners and the solution to peace in the Middle East is, in his view, to keep the Abraham Accords alive. Also, and most importantly, Hungary has been able to move Hungarian people to safety.

With the help of Israel, Qatar and Egypt, we were able to get 560 Hungarian citizens out of Israel and 14 out of 15 from Gaza, and that one person wanted to stay there. The Qataris helped us to free the Hungarian hostages, Peter Szijjarto pointed out. The essence of foreign policy is to build relationships so that if there is trouble, there is somewhere to turn.

Touching on US-Hungarian relations, he said that Hungary's good relationship with the Republican Party and the former president is a stigma in the eyes of Democrats. He called the US ambassador's actions disrespectful and his behaving as if he were the governor unacceptable.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a press conference with Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic following talks in Sarajevo on March 22, 2023 (Photo: Fehim Demir / EPA / MTI)

