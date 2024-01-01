időjárás 9°C Fruzsina 2024. január 1.
Will Brussels scupper the government's pay rise plans?

PM Orban’s Office Chief Makes Key Announcement On Teachers’ Pay Rise

Magyar Nemzet
33 perce
In the interview, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office pointed out that the promised pay rise for teachers in January still awaits one additional signature from Brussels. Gergely Gulyas also discussed PM Orban’s conflicts with the EU and the pro-government rival challenging Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony.

– „We still need one last technical approval from the Commission, which they’ve verbally promised on many occasions” PM Orban’s office chief told Atv.hu in a recent interview. This is a legal guarantee, Gergely Gulyas said, adding that – according to the information provided – the papers are ready, but everyone in Brussels is currently on vacation, so there is no one available to sign them yet.

Once we receive the document, teachers will enjoy an average pay rise of 32.2 percent starting in January, instead of 10 percent.

– The politician highlighted that this increase also applies to teachers, vocational teachers and nursery school teachers. The wage hikes expected in the next two years aim to recognize the teaching profession, especially in terms of salaries, as it is considered perhaps the most crucial field for the future of the country, he explained. Mr Gulyas underscored that 

the government and the interior ministry will do their utmost to ensure that the 32.2 percent increase in teachers' salaries will be implemented on 1 January 2024. 

In order to achieve this – and this is the Commission’s expectation in this case – the necessary regulations for the implementation of the teachers’ pay rise had to be released and made available for public consultation. The EC promised to send its approval, constituting a legal guarantee, to the Hungarian government, but this has not happened yet. 

During the interview, Mr Gulyas recalled that PM Viktor Orban had used „harsh language” against the EU, Brussels and the European Commission at his international press briefing on December 21. In response, he underlined that  

the EU is not a state that deserves respect by reason of its sovereignty. And the way it works has not earned our respect so far, he added.

„We strive to speak respectfully about the French President or the German Chancellor even when we have a disagreement,” he underlined.

Budapest’s mayor will not be without a challenger

–  „The right person at the right time,” the politician responded when asked why Fidesz will only name its mayoral candidate in March. Mr Gulyas believes that Hungary's largest ruling party stands a fair chance of defeating Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, as „Fidesz is not only the strongest party across the country, but also in Budapest.”

– „The capital city is filthier than before. It is once again full of homeless people, and there is such constant congestion and traffic chaos that motorists no longer need to park their vehicles in order to stay put in one place,” the minister said, commenting on the current mayor’s achievements. 

Cover photo: Gergely Gulyas (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos)

 

