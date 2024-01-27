According to Vyacheslav Volodin, Western leaders are supporting the policy of genocide and terrorism pursued by the Ukrainian authorities, Lenta.ru summarized in a report. 80 years ago Leningrad was liberated from the fascist blockade, but now "Nazism has reared its head again", State Duma Chairman Volodin noted in a Telegram message commemorating the historic event.

He stated that for NATO, fascist ideology is becoming the norm and could lead to a new world war.

This is a dangerous path that could lead to a new world war. It is crucial that we do all we can to prevent this from happening,

he wrote.