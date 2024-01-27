időjárás °C Angelika 2024. január 27.
Angelika
2024. január 27.
Russian State Duma Speaker: Third World War Is Imminent

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Russian State Duma Speaker: Third World War Is Imminent

According to Vyacheslav Volodin, Western leaders are supporting the policy of genocide and terrorism pursued by the Ukrainian authorities,  Lenta.ru summarized in a report. 80 years ago Leningrad was liberated from the fascist blockade, but now "Nazism has reared its head again", State Duma Chairman Volodin noted in a Telegram message commemorating the historic event.

He stated that for NATO, fascist ideology is becoming the norm and could lead to a new world war.

This is a dangerous path that could lead to a new world war. It is crucial that we do all we can to prevent this from happening,

he wrote.

In early January, the chairman of NATO's Military Committee, Rob Bauer, said that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a stalemate, the portal recalls. At the same time, the Committee chairman noted that the Alliance was ready to continue supporting Kyiv. Bauer also urged people to be prepared for unexpected crises.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a session of the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Federal Assembly, in Moscow on October 3, 2022. On that day, the Duma ratified the treaties on the accession of  the four Ukrainian regions under Russian control to the Federation  (photo: MTI/EPA/Press Service of the State Duma)

Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary and Moldova want to strengthen cooperation even further.
Hungarians Use Consultation To Protest Against Brussels' Elitist Policies

Hungarians Use Consultation To Protest Against Brussels’ Elitist Policies

The social consensus has demonstrated the government's clear, democratic legitimacy, according to the Budapest-based the Center for Fundamental Rights.
Swedish PM and FM React to Hungarian House Speaker's Remarks

Swedish PM and FM React to Hungarian House Speaker's Remarks

PM Ulf Kristersson has accepted PM Viktor Orban's invitation, but it is not yet clear when the Swedish prime minister will visit Hungary.
HUF 3BN for Hungarian Research Group to Study Link Between COVID and Immunological Diseases

HUF 3BN for Hungarian Research Group to Study Link Between COVID and Immunological Diseases

Another twelve European partners contribute to the research.
Germany's Domestic Politics Thickens

Germany's Domestic Politics Thickens

The rainbow government coalition has to navigate turbulent waters to stay afloat.
LGBTQ and Migration Openly Admitted as Conditions for EU Funds + video

LGBTQ and Migration Openly Admitted as Conditions for EU Funds + video

Viktor Orban has already proven his government's resilience.
Csépányi Balázs

Tóth Gabi ismét a baloldali gyűlölet áldozata lett

Örökre el akarják tüntetni.

