"Germany has not had a three-party government since the 1960s, the three parties are incapable of working together, but Scholz cannot resign unless they have chosen a new chief, to ensure that the country is not without a chancellor. Olaf Scholz may well be a good financial expert, but he is definitely not charismatic and not chancellor material."

Scholz was not expecting his chancellorship to be a terrible forced marriage,

"The liberals (FDP) are perpetually pseudo-intellectualizing, something they've done all their history, and currently they stand at just four percent. If elections were held now, they wouldn't even get into parliament. In order to stay afloat, they have now figured that they would be willing to negotiate with the farmers," explained Gyorgy Nogradi. "The third party, the Greens' ex-leaders Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, have positions in the government, and the new leadership is at least interesting. Scholz is in a difficult situation, he is increasingly losing control of the government - anyone would feel unwell in this scenario," the expert said, assessing the recent news that the chancellor is not in good shape. Over the weekend, German daily Bild had reported that the chancellor was "not looking well" during a visit to a factory: saying he was pale, had huge bags under his eyes and was clutching one hand with the other.

The German press has also reported that Scholz has allegedly stuck to the age-old mailing system technology for fear of Russian espionage, and had previously been paranoid that his DNA could be obtained through a PCR test.