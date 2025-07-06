Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor megnevezte, kit tart született politikai zseninek

Menczer TamásTisza PártOrdas EszterVarga JuditMagyar Péter
magyar

Tamas Menczer Understands Eszter Ordas

Eszter Ordas has had enough after Judit Varga’s statement, according to the communications director of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 07. 06. 10:36
Eszter Ordas, Tisza Party’s groiup leader in Budapest (Photo: MTI / Róbert Hegedüs)
Eszter Ordas, Tisza Party’s groiup leader in Budapest (Photo: MTI / Róbert Hegedüs)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“I believe Eszter Ordas, Tisza Party's group leader in Budapest, is telling the truth. She resigned a day after Judit Varga’s statement,” Tamas Menczer, the communications director of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance wrote on his social media. “Eszter Ordas says she stepped down for family reasons. That’s true — it’s just that those family reasons involve Judit Varga and Peter Magyar,” Mr. Menczer noted.

Rumor has it that Peter Magyar just can’t change his ways (Photo: Somogyi Hírlap / Péter Muzslay)

Mr. Menczer emphasized:

Ms. Ordas has had enough after Judit Varga’s public remarks. She saw Judit Varga’s statement and knows every word of it is true, because Peter Magyar keeps his staff under constant terror.

“Eszter Ordas walked away. No matter what lies are told, everyone knows the truth,” he added. “Women are fleeing from Peter Magyar. The Tisza Party is not just receding — it’s falling apart. Who will be next?” Mr. Menczer asked.

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, the Tisza Party announced on Friday that Eszter Ordas, the party’s group leader in Budapest, would step down due to family reasons. From the beginning, Ms. Ordas has struggled with the pressure exerted by Peter Magyar. What finally pushed her over the edge, however, was  Judit Varga's interview on Thursday, which she found deeply sincere. It made her realize that 

her boss was, in fact, just as aggressive as Ms. Varga had described him to be.

“Judit Varga’s remarks have caused major internal tensions within the Tisza Party. For Eszter Ordas, it was the final straw. It’s no surprise that Gabriella Gerzsenyi is replacing her — she’s a reliable Soros operative who has championed every known globalist cause, from attacking utility price caps to undermining national interests,” - analyst Daniel Deak emphasized. 

On her social media page, Ms. Ordas reaffirmed that she resigned for family reasons — but she disabled comments on her post.

Cover photo: Eszter Ordas says she stepped down as Tisza Party’s Budapest group leader for family reasons. although many are skeptical (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Munkatársunktól
idezojelekMagyarország

Kijev kifogyott a rakétákból? + videó

Munkatársunktól avatarja

Nem Oroszországot célozza, hanem Magyarországot és Szlovákiát akarja büntetni a Zelenszkij-terv.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu