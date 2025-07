"For us, children and families come first," wrote Viktor Orban on his social media page, adding that as of today, infant care allowance (CSED) and child care benefit (GYED) are exempt from tax. The CSED Extra program is also launching, and the government will double the family tax allowance in two steps, starting today with a 50 percent increase.

This is what we're proud of!

– the Hungarian prime minister concluded.