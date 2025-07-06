Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor megnevezte, kit tart született politikai zseninek

Orbán ViktorDunapolitikaminiszterelnökkormányfőinterjú
magyar

PM Orban: True Talent Rare to Appear in Politics + Video

According to the prime minister, one must fight while running.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 07. 06. 11:12
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Prime Minister Orban released a new teaser on his social media ahead of his upcoming interview on Sunday morning.

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, PM Orban will appear on a program called Hotel Lentulai. In the latest teaser, Viktor Orban mentions that he has never been in an escape room before and thanked the show for the invitation.

Szerinte az a lényeg, hogy futás közben kell verekedni, majd ezután

The key to success is that one must fight while running, he said. He went on discuss 

the kind of talent that only very rarely emerges in politics.

The program, which airs on Sunday at 10 a.m., promises to reveal exactly what PM Orban meant by that. In a closing remark, he noted that the topics would range from politics to space travel, and from the Danube to the Tisza.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Munkatársunktól
idezojelekMagyarország

Kijev kifogyott a rakétákból? + videó

Munkatársunktól avatarja

Nem Oroszországot célozza, hanem Magyarországot és Szlovákiát akarja büntetni a Zelenszkij-terv.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu