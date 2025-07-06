PM Orban: True Talent Rare to Appear in Politics + Video

Prime Minister Orban released a new teaser on his social media ahead of his upcoming interview on Sunday morning.

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, PM Orban will appear on a program called Hotel Lentulai. In the latest teaser, Viktor Orban mentions that he has never been in an escape room before and thanked the show for the invitation.

The key to success is that one must fight while running, he said. He went on discuss

the kind of talent that only very rarely emerges in politics.

The program, which airs on Sunday at 10 a.m., promises to reveal exactly what PM Orban meant by that. In a closing remark, he noted that the topics would range from politics to space travel, and from the Danube to the Tisza.