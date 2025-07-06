Orsolya Ferencz: We Are Making History + Video

– What has been the greatest challenge or difficulty encountered so far in the Hunor program?

– I can say on behalf of all of us that there have been many critical moments for the astronauts and the professionals surrounding them — the most recent being the rocket launch. With the repeated postponements of the launch date, it became clear to everyone that there are no routine tasks in the space sector. These moments tested the endurance of both our colleagues working in Hungary and the teams traveling to the United States, as well as the astronauts themselves. Overall, however,

I want to dispel the misconception that anyone was ever in life-threatening danger.

One of the defining characteristics of space activity — and especially human spaceflight—is that the work is carried out according to extremely rigorous safety protocols, both by the professionals and the astronauts. So whenever a potential issue arises, the highest-level safety and monitoring processes are immediately triggered. I would say that the most difficult aspect of the pre-launch period was the mental and emotional tension.

According to Commissioner Orsolya Ferencz, Tibor Kapu’s spaceflight united the nation (Photo: Hírnyolc/Attila Baranyai)

– To what extent is the Hungarian space program independent, and how much does it depend on other international partners?

– In a sense, Hunor is entirely a national program. Within the European Space Agency, we essentially initiated this model, which then allowed us to operate based on our own national astronaut program and implement the scientific content ourselves. At the same time, we signed cooperation agreements with both the European Space Agency and, of course, with our American partners.

Still, we had considerable freedom in designing the program, thanks to the fact that Hunor is under national jurisdiction.

In the case of the Polish astronaut, the mission is being conducted entirely within the framework of the European Space Agency — so that is not an exclusively Polish national research program. In fact, we were the first to reach a high-level governmental agreement with Axiom Space. This company is NASA’s partner in these new types of spaceflights. Of course, it is obvious that it would be unrealistic for Hungary to run a space program relying solely on domestic capabilities. Very few countries on Earth are capable of doing that—these are the so-called space superpowers, such as the United States, Russia, and China. Japan and India will soon join their ranks in terms of their own astronaut capabilities, but most other countries operate within the framework of international cooperation. Therefore, for Hungary, space activity is undeniably a platform for major international collaboration. This is also a resource in itself, as space diplomacy offers a tremendous opportunity for any country to build valuable partnerships with others by leveraging its own innovation, technology, and knowledge.

– Was this originally planned as a roughly two-week mission within Hunor program?

– The reason we waited for the Axiom-4 mission is precisely because we had initially negotiated a thirty-day mission with Axiom Space. However, due to multiple extraordinary changes to the space station’s program last year — circumstances beyond our control — the fourteen-day mission became the realistic option.

Tibor Kapu speaking with students (Photo: MTI/Hunor)

– Is there still a risk that, like the complications experienced on the space station last year, Tibor Kapu could end up staying longer than planned on the International Space Station?

– A lot of things changed unexpectedly, with regards to life on the space station last year. The Boeing Starliner arrived at the International Space Station as a test vehicle, piloted by two veteran astronauts tasked with testing this new spacecraft. During the test, it became clear that there were technical issues with the spacecraft, and NASA wisely decided not to risk the lives of these two exceptional astronauts by sending them back in a vehicle already proven to be faulty. The spacecraft landed unmanned, in automatic mode. The two astronauts stranded in space were eventually brought back nine months later on a SpaceX Dragon mission.

Organizing such a program is extremely complex because there’s no “scheduled bus” to the International Space Station.

This unexpected situation disrupted many plans, as there is a limit to how many people can be onboard the station at once, and the rest of the missions had to be adjusted accordingly. In the case of Tibor and his crew, NASA currently estimates the duration of their stay to be between 14 and 21 days.

– When will the results of the experiments carried out by Tibor Kapu on the International Space Station arrive back on Earth?

– Each experiment is slightly different. The scientific fields involved vary, as do the types of measurements, the nature of the data collection, and the scientific content. There are some investigations whose results the astronaut can immediately transmit to Earth, or where the data arrives in real time. In other cases, we receive the data only upon his return.

We even have an experiment that began before Tibor even arrived at the space station,

because a previous spacecraft had already delivered the necessary equipment. There are also experiments in the program whose results will only arrive well after the Ax-4 mission has returned to Earth. Afterward, it is the responsibility of the principal investigators to compile and process the data they’ve received. They are, of course, the first to be able to use and publish the scientific results. This is entirely standard practice in the scientific world. However, as time goes on, these findings will be made accessible and open to the broader scientific community, because this is how the entire world can learn.

– How do you respond to criticisms claiming that the Hunor program is overpriced and flashy, yet lacks tangible results?

— Frankly, we’re happy that it was described as "flashy." One of the goals of scientific programs like this is precisely to draw society’s — especially children’s and young people’s — attention to the natural sciences, expand their interests, and emphasize the importance of understanding, mastering, and possessing these technologies. The claim that the program is overpriced is utterly baseless. Feel free to look at what agreement Poland signed with the European Space Agency — and what it includes.

A significant portion of the funding allocated for the Hunor program never even left the country,

because the goal was specifically to ensure the participation of Hungarian research institutions, companies, and universities. We even established a visitor center under the program — called Huniverzum — where tens of thousands of people, including thousands of children, have been able to experience space science up close. As for those who claim the program lacks real content — that’s simply being said by people with no connection to science or to any real space research project. No serious person could make such a foolish claim, especially considering that nearly half of the sixty scientific experiments in the record-setting Axiom-4 mission are Hungarian.

Orsolya Ferencz with Tibor Kapu and Gyula Cserenyi (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

– What kind of international recognition has the Hungarian space program received?

— Our international partners — including Axiom Space itself and Commander Peggy Whitson — have repeatedly emphasized, and NASA itself has proudly acknowledged, that the scientific portfolio of the Axiom–4 mission is exceptionally rich. As I mentioned earlier, this mission is conducting the largest number of experiments among all Axiom missions to date: over 60 experiments from 31 countries. This is a point of pride even for the European Space Agency. Frank De Winne, the ESA’s head of human spaceflight, has also emphasized

how impressive the scientific portfolio is — and nearly half of it consists of the Hungarian experiments conducted by Tibor Kapu.

This, in turn, earns recognition from international partners. To those few in Hungary who offer negative critiques perhaps out of ignorance, I would say that this program may be especially beneficial for them. I encourage them to visit the Huniverzum visitor center at Millenaris and take a closer look at the work being done by Hungarian scientific universities and research institutes. They might then begin to understand why this endeavor is of such enormous importance. Just be sure to buy tickets in advance — due to high demand, it’s often sold out.

– What is it like for you to lead the Hunor program and be its public face?

As the program leader, I have significant responsibility devolving on my shoulders. Of course, Tibor is the most visible figure, but behind him stands an entire professional team, and I’m extremely proud to lead this group of outstanding individuals. We launched this program seven years ago within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade as part of the rebuilding of the entire Hungarian space sector. It’s been six years since Minister Peter Szijjarto announced Hungary’s intention to return to the ranks of nations capable of human spaceflight — a group we had once been part of. These seven years have included extraordinary challenges, beautiful and sometimes difficult moments. All in all, I am very happy and deeply proud to be entrusted with this task. It is an honor to work with my colleagues — these remarkable people — and an honor to lead this program to success for Hungary.

It’s no exaggeration to say we are making history — and forging national unity, because the overwhelming majority of fifteen million Hungarians stand behind Tibor with one heart and soul, proud of him and of this program.

So, to sum up my feelings: yes, there have been — and will be — moments full of challenge, but overall I am truly, deeply happy and proud. And I believe I speak for the entire team — we all feel the same way.