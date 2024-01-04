időjárás 8°C Leona , Titusz 2024. január 4.
UN Names Man With Scandalous Past "Women's Champion"

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
36 perce
UN Names Man With Scandalous Past "Women's Champion"

According to The Times, seventeen women's rights groups have signed a letter addressed to the UN Women organization, as well as the UN Women UK charity expressing their dismay and disappointment at the selection of a transgender activist as a champion for Britain's women, the international V4NA news agency writes.

The portal adds that UN Women bills itself as "an organization for gender equality and women's empowerment."

Britain's new "women's" champion is model, broadcaster and transgender activist Munroe Bergdorf.

However, the signatory groups to the letter were objecting to more than Munroe Bergdorf being a biological man.

The campaign group Fair Play For Women issued a statement saying "in December the UN Women’s UK committee appointed a male who presents in a highly sexualized stereotype of womanhood as an ambassador for women.". As they put it in the letter, "Bergdorf’s gender presentation embodies the objectification which most women reject as a particularly demeaning example of offensive gender stereotypes".

According to V4NA, they add that "UN Women has made a point of demonstrating that it considers males can become women. It’s disappointing to see the UK committee go so far as to select a male to represent women. Their credibility is in tatters".

The letter, written by Fair Play For Women and sixteen other groups including Sex Matters, Transgender Trend and Women's Rights Network, also highlights that

"the female population of the UK is more than 33 million, yet you have ignored every one of us and chosen a male."

The rights groups also point out, writes Modernity, that "Bergdorf’s well-publicized activism is not pro-women. This person has objected to women making references to our female bodies.” They continue that “ many issues affecting women, such as FGM [female genital mutilation], child marriage and forced marriage, reproductive rights, male violence against women and girls, rape as a war crime, pregnancy and maternity healthcare, and more, are inextricably linked with our female biology. How can this person be a champion of women if these issues are deemed unmentionable?”

The groups also recall Bergdorf's scandalous past, noting that “Bergdorf resigned as an adviser on LGBT+ to the UK Labour Party after previous homophobic and racist posts on social media were revealed. These included saying that “all white people” are “violent racists” and “f*ck you, stupid dirty and smelly ni*ga”. There are numerous examples of homophobic messaging, using expressions from “f*ggot” to “barren…hairy dyke”.

Bergdorff's contract was also terminated by cosmetics company L'Oreal in 2017, specifically because of his racist remarks.

In a message to all white people, among others, he said, "most of y’all don’t even realize or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of color. Your entire existence is drenched in racism."

In their letter, the women's rights organizations further note that “in a separate incident, Bergdorf was dropped as an ambassador to a children’s charity, Childline, because of inappropriate messages which were counter to safeguarding norms.”

Cover photo: Members of the LGBTQ community at the annual London Pride event (Photo: AFP/Henry Nicholls)

Ajánló

EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

Excluding Hungarian students from Erasmus+ is one of the spectacular mistakes of the EU, according to the politician of the Slovenian Democratic Party.
Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

The newly appointed head also reveals the first task of the office.
How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

If things continue as they are, Ukraine will not be able to continue the war after 2024.
Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman recently said that the Israel-Hamas conflict will continue well into 2024, with experts predicting a protracted war.
PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

Hungary's prime minister shared his new "six-shooter" video, summarizing the key events of December.
Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Stable but fragile. This is how analysts describe today's Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the EU's peacekeeping mission is being led by a Hungarian commander, Major General Laszlo Sticz, as of January.
Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Az Izraeli Védelmi Erők szóvivője nemrég közölte, hogy az Izrael–Hamász-konfliktus 2024-ben is folytatódik, a szakértők elhúzódó háborúra készülnek.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Így húzz hasznot az Orbán-gyűlöletből!

A biznisz az biznisz.

