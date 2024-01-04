According to The Times, seventeen women's rights groups have signed a letter addressed to the UN Women organization, as well as the UN Women UK charity expressing their dismay and disappointment at the selection of a transgender activist as a champion for Britain's women, the international V4NA news agency writes.

The portal adds that UN Women bills itself as "an organization for gender equality and women's empowerment."

Britain's new "women's" champion is model, broadcaster and transgender activist Munroe Bergdorf.

We wrote to @UN_Women and @UNWomenUK about their appointment of a male with a track record of misogynistic abuse to represent women. Never mind the trail of unsavoury online posts and the safeguarding fail. Do they really prefer this male to all UK women? https://t.co/UOr6K1hQGs — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) January 2, 2024

However, the signatory groups to the letter were objecting to more than Munroe Bergdorf being a biological man.

The campaign group Fair Play For Women issued a statement saying "in December the UN Women’s UK committee appointed a male who presents in a highly sexualized stereotype of womanhood as an ambassador for women.". As they put it in the letter, "Bergdorf’s gender presentation embodies the objectification which most women reject as a particularly demeaning example of offensive gender stereotypes".

According to V4NA, they add that "UN Women has made a point of demonstrating that it considers males can become women. It’s disappointing to see the UK committee go so far as to select a male to represent women. Their credibility is in tatters".