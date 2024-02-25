Géza 2024. február 25.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Géza
2024. február 25.
magyar

Donald Trump: PM Orban Is A Tough, Smart Man

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
Donald Trump: PM Orban Is A Tough, Smart Man

I respect Viktor Orban, who is a tough and smart man, former US President Donald Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC. In his speech, Trump also emphasized that there is a political witch-hunt against him because the Democrats are afraid of his victory.

– "Viktor Orban is somebody I respect greatly. A lot of people respect him. He's a smart guy, a tough guy" - former US President Donald Trump told the CPAC forum in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Republican politician recalled PM Orban's remarks at his recent state of the nation speech, in which Mr Orban said 

we'd like Donald Trump to return as President of the United States, and make peace on the eastern side of Europe.

 

Citing PM Orban's recent assessment speech, Donald Trump also emphasized that, although he does not want be be feared, China and Russia were both afraid of him, and there was peace during his presidency. 

We had things at a level that nobody's ever seen before. We had no wars, we had defeated ISIS. They were the worst terrorists in the world, but we solely defeated them, one hundred percent,

– Mr Trump said.

The former US President also underlined that there is a political witch-hunt against him, because the Democrats led by President Joe Biden are afraid that the voters have lost trust in the government. 

My only sin was that I defended my country,

– he said, alluding to a series of lawsuits already underway that are designed to stop him from running at November's presidential race. 

Mr Trump likened November's presidential elections to judgment day, and he outlined what people can expect if Joe Biden remains the president, and what they can anticipate if he will secure victory. 

For hard-working Americans, November 5 will be our new liberation day, but for the liars and cheaters and fraudsters and censors and impostors who have commandeered our government, it will be their judgment day. When we win, the curtain closes on their corrupt reign and the sun rises on a bright new future for America,

– said the former President. Mr Trump described himself as a proud political dissident, just a few days after he drew a comparison between himself and Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's biggest political rival, who died recently in jail. 

Mr Trump also pointed out that if mass illegal migration is not stopped, the country's social and educational system will collapse. He added that criminal gangs are invading big cities.

This is what's at stake at the election: our country is being destroyed, and the only thing standing between you and destruction is me,

–  said the former president, who said that gang crime in Chicago and the migration crisis in New York could be solved in one day.

A vote for Trump is your ticket back to freedom. It's your passport out of tyranny, it's your only escape from Joe Biden and his gang's fast track to hell. And in many ways, we're living in hell right now,

– he emphasized. Mr Trump spoke at this year's CPAC forum as voters headed to the polls in South Carolina. The former president is expected to defeat his last remaining Republican primary rival, Nikki Haley, in the state where he served two terms as governor. While Ms Haley has vowed to stay in the race until next month's "super Tuesday", when more than a dozen states will vote, Mr Trump hopes to reach the delegate threshold to win the nomination in March.

Cover photo: Visitors watch former US President Donald Trump's campaign bus at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Shawn Thew)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Egy 9 hónapos kisfiú tűnt el Szolnokon

Egy 9 hónapos kisfiú tűnt el Szolnokon

origo.hu
Curtist egy edző és egy horrorsérülés tette tönkre, a ValMar énekese az öccsével nem bírt

Curtist egy edző és egy horrorsérülés tette tönkre, a ValMar énekese az öccsével nem bírt

origo.hu
Müller Péter: Ha valaki nem tud szólóban szépen táncolni, az a párjával sem tud

Müller Péter: Ha valaki nem tud szólóban szépen táncolni, az a párjával sem tud

life.hu
Történelmi váltás: márciustól másképp lehet utazni a MÁV és a Volán járatain – itt vannak a részletek

Történelmi váltás: márciustól másképp lehet utazni a MÁV és a Volán járatain – itt vannak a részletek

vg.hu
"Nem hiszem el, hogy nem bírnak 1 millió forintot fizetni, hogy ott legyenek az esküvőmön" - kiakadt a menyasszony, mert senki se akar elmenni a lagzijára

"Nem hiszem el, hogy nem bírnak 1 millió forintot fizetni, hogy ott legyenek az esküvőmön" - kiakadt a menyasszony, mert senki se akar elmenni a lagzijára

ripost.hu
Tömegbaleset az M7-es autópályán: videót tett közzé a katasztrófavédelem

Tömegbaleset az M7-es autópályán: videót tett közzé a katasztrófavédelem

vg.hu
Zelenszkij újra őrjöngve követel fegyvereket, az ukrán hadsereg az összeomlás szélén

Zelenszkij újra őrjöngve követel fegyvereket, az ukrán hadsereg az összeomlás szélén

origo.hu
„Nem mindig a tanár a hibás, ha rosszak a jegyek” – Neuer Tuchelről

„Nem mindig a tanár a hibás, ha rosszak a jegyek” – Neuer Tuchelről

nemzetisport.hu
Izzott a levegő a stúdióban: Csintalan a földbe döngölte Márki-Zay Péter

Izzott a levegő a stúdióban: Csintalan a földbe döngölte Márki-Zay Péter

magyarnemzet.hu
Gyurcsányék könnyen lehet, hogy már most elbukták a választást

Gyurcsányék könnyen lehet, hogy már most elbukták a választást

magyarnemzet.hu
Halálos tömegkarambol történt az M7-es autópályán + videó, képek

Halálos tömegkarambol történt az M7-es autópályán + videó, képek

magyarnemzet.hu
Scholz hadüzenetet küldött Putyinnak? + videó

Scholz hadüzenetet küldött Putyinnak? + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Help Is Still Needed After Two Years Into The War

Help Is Still Needed After Two Years Into The War

The Hungarian Interchurch Aid has helped more than half a million people in need because of the war.
Russia-Ukraine War: Could Dwindling Western Aid Cause Ukraine's Downfall

Russia-Ukraine War: Could Dwindling Western Aid Cause Ukraine's Downfall

Ukraine is on the defensive, while there is progress on Russia's side, the security expert said.
State Secretary: Burden of War Weighs Heavily on Hungary

State Secretary: Burden of War Weighs Heavily on Hungary

The expected outcome of sanctions has not been achieved.
Is Brussels Preparing a Constitutional Coup?

Is Brussels Preparing a Constitutional Coup?

Instead of further centralisation justified by political theatre and manipulation, we should create a new EU treaty from scratch.
In Brussels, The Hunting Season Is On

In Brussels, The Hunting Season Is On

The European Court of Auditors' report is pervaded by double standards.
Miklos Szantho: Hungary Is No Country For Woke Men

Miklos Szantho: Hungary Is No Country For Woke Men

The director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights made this statement at the first international CPAC Roundtable in Washington DC.
Ma a kommunizmus áldozataira emlékezünk

Ma a kommunizmus áldozataira emlékezünk

A Terror Háza Múzeumban beszédet mond Rétvári Bence miniszterhelyettes, a Belügyminisztérium parlamenti államtitkára és Schmidt Mária, a Terror Háza Múzeum főigazgatója.

idézőjelVélemény
Felhévizy Félix

Gyurcsányék könnyen lehet, hogy már most elbukták a választást

Muszáj lesz vállalni ezért a felelősséget.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu