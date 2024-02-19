Fidesz MEP: We Must Submit New Child Protection Package to Parliament

"We must submit a new child protection bill to parliament" – MEP Tamas Deutsch wrote on his social media. "The hypocritical left will be able to put on a real show there," the founding member of Fidesz added.

PM Orban: We are bound by the gravity of the victims' ordeal

In his 25th annual state of the nation speech, PM Orban emphasized the need for Hungary to reinforce its child protection system. He acknowledged the gravity of the victims' ordeal, stressing the importance of strengthening the management and supervision of child protection institutions, as well as the rules and regulations for those who work there. He proposed presenting these changes to parliament in the form of a new child protection bill. The hypocritical and duplicitous left can put on a real show there. So, we can brace ourselves," PM Orban emphasized in his annual assessment delivered on Saturday.

The government is taking steps

Alexandra Szentkiralyi, the government's spokeswoman, shared the following message on her social media on Saturday:

"Hungary's child protection system needs to be strengthened, which is why the government is submitting a new legislative package on child protection."

The spokeswoman previously indicated that the government would introduce stricter rules in child protection institutions.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, at last Friday's Cabinet meeting, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister's Office announced that the government has drawn political conclusions from the case that has dominated the Hungarian public sphere for the past two weeks. It tightened the regulations with regard to pedophilia, creating a separate register Gergely Gulyas said.