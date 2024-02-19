Zsuzsanna 2024. február 19.
2024. február 19.
Fidesz MEP: We Must Submit New Child Protection Package to Parliament

Fidesz MEP: We Must Submit New Child Protection Package to Parliament

"We must submit a new child protection bill to parliament" – MEP Tamas Deutsch wrote on his social media. "The hypocritical left will be able to put on a real show there," the founding member of Fidesz added.

 

PM Orban: We are bound by the gravity of the victims' ordeal 

In his 25th annual state of the nation speech, PM Orban emphasized the need for Hungary to reinforce its child protection system. He acknowledged the gravity of the victims' ordeal, stressing the importance of strengthening the management and supervision of child protection institutions, as well as the rules and regulations for those who work there. He proposed presenting these changes to parliament in the form of a new child protection bill. The hypocritical and duplicitous left can put on a real show there. So, we can brace ourselves," PM Orban emphasized in his annual assessment delivered on Saturday.

 

The government is taking steps

 Alexandra Szentkiralyi, the government's spokeswoman, shared the following message on her social media on Saturday:

"Hungary's child protection system needs to be strengthened, which is why the government is submitting a new legislative package on child protection."

The spokeswoman previously indicated that the government would introduce stricter rules in child protection institutions.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, at last Friday's Cabinet meeting, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister's Office announced that the government has drawn political conclusions from the case that has dominated the Hungarian public sphere for the past two weeks. It tightened the regulations with regard to pedophilia, creating a separate register Gergely Gulyas said.

 

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

US Senators Urge Sweden's NATO Accession in Budapest

US Senators Urge Sweden's NATO Accession in Budapest

The US delegation urged the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession bid, but they have trust in PM Orban's words.
European Commission's Forecast Proof of Sanctions Policy Failure

European Commission's Forecast Proof of Sanctions Policy Failure

In the EP elections, Europeans will have the opportunity to force the Brussels elite to change course, the analyst says.
Spokeswoman: Government To Submit New Child Protection Legislative Package

Spokeswoman: Government To Submit New Child Protection Legislative Package

The government will present a new child protection legislative package in order to reinforce the Hungarian child protection system, the government spokeswoman posted on social media.
Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungarian Right Sets Example, Creates Stable Future Strategy

Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungarian Right Sets Example, Creates Stable Future Strategy

In his state of the nation address, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has set out the national strategy for 2024.
PM Orban: No Mercy for Pedophile Crimes!

PM Orban: No Mercy for Pedophile Crimes!

The resignation was appropriate, and it will strengthen us, Hungary's prime minister said at the beginning of his speech.
Something Amiss About the Four US Senators' Visit to Budapest

Something Amiss About the Four US Senators' Visit to Budapest

Said to be bipartisan yet a one-sided group of US senators is scheduled to arrive in Budapest.
Csépányi Balázs

Így döntötte végérvényesen romba Curtis az influenszertüntetést

A saját kardjukba dőltek Osváthék.

