Tibor Kapu Sends Spectacular Live Message to Hungarians from Space + Video

The scientific work includes plant cultivation (wheat and peppers), DNA research, and radiation measurement studies.

We've even brought fruit flies with us to study their DNA,

he said, adding that these experiments can help us better understand the biological effects of long-term space travel, such as a future mission to Mars. Tibor Kapu shared a message for young people, saying:

Stick to your dreams, believe that the path you're on is a good one,

he said. He shared that he too had many moments of self-doubt, but the support from his family, friends, and the professional community helped him through. He believes that the greatest value of the mission could be its inspirational impact: if the HUNOR program motivates hundreds or even thousands of young people to take an interest in space research, then it will have been worth it.

I hope we can become role models for the next generation,

concluded the Hungarian astronaut, reporting live from space.