Tibor Kapu Sends Spectacular Live Message to Hungarians from Space + Video

Tibor Kapu, Hungary’s second research astronaut, appeared live from space in a special edition of TV2 Tenyek Plusz. As part of the Hungarian to Orbit (HUNOR) program, Kapu is working on the AX-4 mission, carrying out more than twenty Hungarian scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 07. 01. 11:58
Tibor Kapu reporting live from space (Photo: Facebook/Tibor Kapu)
Broadcasting live from the orbiting International Space Station, Tibor Kapu, Hungary’s second research astronaut, shared his experiences on TV2 Tenyek Plusz. He said that every moment of the flight, the mission, and the scientific work is unique — an honor, a challenge, and a great responsibility all at once. As the Hungarian participant in the AX-4 mision, Kapu has spent all his days in space with work, carrying out over twenty experiments developed in Hungary, representing years of effort by Hungarian engineers, scientists, and institutions.

Kapu Tibor vízgömböt lebegtetett a súlytalanságban, hogy megmutassa, milyen különleges jelenségeket élhet át az ember a Nemzetközi Űrállomáson.
 In zero gravity, Tibor Kapu floats a sphere of water to show the extraordinary phenomena one can experience aboard the ISS (Photo: Facebook/Tibor Kapu)

Tibor Kapu Carries the Responsibility of Scientists

 An astronaut’s job is not to come up with the experiments, but to execute them,

said Tibor Kapu, adding that 

the researchers have placed their brainchildren in my hands.

He also spoke about the fact that participation in the HUNOR program is not just a personal achievement but a collective success, made possible by the contributions of countless Hungarian professionals and supporters. The selection process took more than two years, narrowing 247 applicants down to four finalists. Following a decision in May of last year, he was chosen to embark on the mission — coincidentally on the very same date that Bertalan Farkas, Hungary's first astronaut, was launched into space in 1980.

During the live broadcast, he also demonstrated a spectacular experiment: floating water spheres aboard the station to illustrate how liquids behave in microgravity.

The scientific work includes plant cultivation (wheat and peppers), DNA research, and radiation measurement studies.

We've even brought fruit flies with us to study their DNA,

he said, adding that these experiments can help us better understand the biological effects of long-term space travel, such as a future mission to Mars. Tibor Kapu shared a message for young people, saying: 

Stick to your dreams, believe that the path you're on is a good one,

he said. He shared that he too had many moments of self-doubt, but the support from his family, friends, and the professional community helped him through. He believes that the greatest value of the mission could be its inspirational impact: if the HUNOR program motivates hundreds or even thousands of young people to take an interest in space research, then it will have been worth it.

I hope we can become role models for the next generation,

concluded the Hungarian astronaut, reporting live from space.

Cover photo: Tibor Kapu reporting live from space (Photo: Facebook/Tibor Kapu)

