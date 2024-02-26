Hungary FM Reacts To Trump's South Carolina Victory

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted in an earlier piece, after winning five primaries so far, Trump's presidential candidacy is obvious, although Ms Haley has not withdrawn from the race.

I've never seen the Republican Party as united as it is now,

– the former president emphasized in his victory speech after the polls had closed.

Immigration is a central theme of Trump's campaign and, in his speech to activists outside Washington, the former president also mentioned signs of decline under the Biden administration. If mass illegal migration is not stopped, the country’s social and educational system will collapse, he said.

Get out and VOTE TRUMP, South Carolina—so WE can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! https://t.co/1TRQYz5qgS pic.twitter.com/VyCFhWMehM — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 24, 2024

Speaking at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, Mr Trump expressed his appreciation of Hungarian PM Viktor Orban:

Viktor Orban is somebody I respect greatly. A lot of people respect him. He’s a smart guy, a tough guy.

The Republican politician recalled PM Orban’s remarks at his recent state of the nation speech, in which Mr Orban said

we’d like Donald Trump to return as President of the United States, and make peace on the eastern side of Europe.

Mr Trump also emphasized that there was peace during his presidency:

We had things at a level that nobody's ever seen before. We had no wars, we had defeated ISIS. They were the worst terrorists in the world, but we solely defeated them, one hundred percent.

The former US President described the ongoing legal proceedings against him as part of a political witch-hunt, by which the Democrats are trying to prevent him from running for president. He called the votes cast for him people's ticket back to freedom.

JOIN ME LIVE AT CPAC: https://t.co/ozMOjfVuQU pic.twitter.com/4UqdF2w4K1 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 24, 2024

Cover photo: Former US President Donald Trump (Photo: Julia Nikhinson)