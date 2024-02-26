Edina 2024. február 26.
Edina
2024. február 26.

Hamarosan megszólal Orbán Viktor – kövesse nálunk élőben!

magyar

Hungary FM Reacts To Trump's South Carolina Victory

Magyar Nemzet
42 perce
Hungary FM Reacts To Trump's South Carolina Victory

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto welcomed Donald Trump's landslide victory in a Facebook post. Earlier, Mr Trump described Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a tough, smart man. He called the votes cast for him people's ticket back to freedom.

"We are one big South Carolinian step closer to making America great and Europe peaceful!" These were the words of Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjarto, in his latest Facebook post, welcoming the news that former US President Donald Trump secured a landslide victory in the South Carolina Republican primaries over his main rival, Niki Haley, who is also Trump's only remaining challenger.

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted in an earlier piece, after winning five primaries so far, Trump's presidential candidacy is obvious, although Ms Haley has not withdrawn from the race. 

I've never seen the Republican Party as united as it is now,

– the former president emphasized in his victory speech after the polls had closed.

Immigration is a central theme of Trump's campaign and, in his speech to activists outside Washington, the former president also mentioned signs of decline under the Biden administration. If mass illegal migration is not stopped, the country’s social and educational system will collapse, he said.

 

Speaking at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, Mr Trump expressed his appreciation of Hungarian PM Viktor Orban: 

Viktor Orban is somebody I respect greatly. A lot of people respect him. He’s a smart guy, a tough guy.

The Republican politician recalled PM Orban’s remarks at his recent state of the nation speech, in which Mr Orban said 

we’d like Donald Trump to return as President of the United States, and make peace on the eastern side of Europe.

Mr Trump also emphasized that there was peace during his presidency:

We had things at a level that nobody's ever seen before. We had no wars, we had defeated ISIS. They were the worst terrorists in the world, but we solely defeated them, one hundred percent.

The former US President described the ongoing legal proceedings against him as part of a political witch-hunt, by which the Democrats are trying to prevent him from running for president. He called the votes cast for him people's ticket back to freedom.

 

Cover photo: Former US President Donald Trump (Photo: Julia Nikhinson)

Csépányi Balázs

Kálmán Olga gigantikus öngólja Gyurcsányék vesztét okozhatja

Főhet a feje az őszödi böszmének.

