Hamarosan megválasztja az Országgyűlés az új köztárasági elnököt – Kövesse nálunk élőben!

magyar
There was only one way to decide the clemency issue, and that was to reject it. Hungary has zero tolerance in cases related to child protection.

PM Orban: The Rules Must Guarantee That This Never Reoccurs

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
PM Orban: The Rules Must Guarantee That This Never Reoccurs

– We have a busy day ahead. Today, we will accept the resignation of the President of the Republic, elect a new President and vote in favor of Sweden's NATO accession, PM Orban told parliament ahead of its regular agenda. On the first day of parliament's spring session, Mr Orban underscored Hungary's zero-tolerance stance on issues related to child protection.

– Offenders must be punished and the sentences must be served. There is no clemency, he declared. Emphasizing the need for legislation to guarantee the prevention of such incidents in the future, Mr Orban stressed the importance of reviewing and tightening the existing laws.

– The crimes committed at the Bicske Children's Home raise serious concerns. I have ordered an inspection, which will apply to the heads of all child protection institutions. "We will screen everyone," PM Orban announced. He emphasized that as crimes against children evoke strong emotions, the authorities are expected to conduct the most thorough investigations, and rightly so. 

– Hungary is a strong and stable country. It must elect a new head of state without causing even a temporary disruption in the life of the nation. The way to achieve this is by promptly electing a new president," stated Mr Orban. Candidate, Tamas Sulyok serves as the President of the Constitutional Court, he said. He is a person of extensive experience, respected knowledge and undisputed authority, the president of the type that Hungary needs right now, PM Orban said.

 

MPs will approve Sweden's NATO accession

PM Orban emphasized Hungary's support for Sweden's accession to NATO. He highlighted the importance of resolving disputes before allowing a new member into the alliance. He mentioned external attempts to intervene in Hungary's disputes with Sweden, emphasizing that Hungary won't be dictated to from outside.

He said the visit of the Swedish PM on Friday successfully contributed to building respectful relations between the two countries. There will continue to be differences of opinion, but we will look at them with understanding, as befits serious nations. He emphasized that the agreements just concluded will strengthen the security of both countries.

– Hungary's air defense and air attack capabilities are ensured by Swedish-made fighter aircraft. The previous contract will be extended and four new fighter jets will be purchased, enabling the Hungarian Air Force to carry out NATO missions in the country with fighter jets in our own fleet," Mr Orban said.

PM Orban said cooperation with Sweden in the field of research and development would also commence. "I call on the MPs to vote in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO," he added.

He recalled the Russia-Ukraine war broke out two years ago and the scale of the destruction was incomprehensible. He said Hungary was providing the largest humanitarian aid in its history to Ukraine. - There is no military solution to this conflict, and the war must end, PM Orban underlined. We do not want to live in the neighborhood of a protracted war, he said, stressing that that they will work towards a ceasefire and peace.

– I wish you all the success for the work required in the parliamentary session ahead, Mr Orban said.

 

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban speaks at parliament's plenary session  ahead of its regular agenda (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

 

Ajánló

Hungary FM Reacts To Trump's South Carolina Victory

Hungary FM Reacts To Trump's South Carolina Victory

In his latest Facebook post, FM Szijjarto welcomed Donald Trump's landslide victory. Earlier, Mr Trump had described Hungarian PM Viktor Orban as a tough, smart man.
FinMin: Remembrance Is Key, To Make Future Generations More Protected

FinMin: Remembrance Is Key, To Make Future Generations More Protected

Until now, communism has been the only system that elevated the standardization of individuals to the level of ideology.
Brussels To Take Away Member States’ Rights

Brussels To Take Away Member States’ Rights

The European Union continues the process of amending the EU treaties with Donald Tusk’s assistance.
State Secretary: Government Chose Peace, Left Chose War + video

State Secretary: Government Chose Peace, Left Chose War + video

„In fact, the situation is even more serious: let's not forget that the left would be willing to dispatch Hungarian troops to the front line in Ukraine.”
Donald Trump: PM Orban Is A Tough, Smart Man

Donald Trump: PM Orban Is A Tough, Smart Man

The former US President praised Hungary's prime minister at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.
Help Is Still Needed After Two Years Into The War

Help Is Still Needed After Two Years Into The War

The Hungarian Interchurch Aid has helped more than half a million people in need because of the war.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Kálmán Olga gigantikus öngólja Gyurcsányék vesztét okozhatja

Főhet a feje az őszödi böszmének.

