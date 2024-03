MEP Tamas Deutsch, the leader of Fidesz’s list in the European Parliament, has sent a message to Brussels politicians suffering from war psychosis.

As he wrote,

Brussels bureaucrats want us to march with them into war obediently. This is not our war, so we will stay out of it! That’s it.

Recently, Prime Minister Viktor Orban also posted a message on social media, saying that Hungary is on the side of peace.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Source: Facebook/Tamas Deutsch)