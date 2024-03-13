Hungary FM: Reality and Ideological Approaches in International Politics Are Divergent

French President's statements on war are dangerous

Peter Szijjarto told the audience at Martonvsar's civil forum that Europe is currently suffering from war psychosis, with some leaders imagining they are in the online game Fortnite, when in fact this is reality, where people are dying and there is massive destruction. Despite the inflated liberal expectations, it is a certainty that Russia will not be defeated militarily in this conflict, if only because it is a nuclear power, and Ukraine will not lose either, because there will always be enough weapons from the West to maintain the status quo.

If neither side can win, then it is clear that it will all end with negotiations. And if no one can win and it has to be negotiated anyway, then the only question is: why not negotiate tomorrow? Why wait two weeks or three months or a year from now?

he said, adding that every passing day in this war brings more death and destruction. Morally the only tenable position is a ceasefire and peace negotiations as soon as possible.

Europe is currently incapable of achieving this, and therefore a US-Russian agreement is needed, which is also impossible under the current administration in Washington, so a change in US leadership would be needed to bring it within reach.

Commenting on a recent statement by the French president, he warned that sending Western troops would seriously violate the red line drawn by NATO several years ago, implying that the North Atlantic Alliance is not part of the conflict. However, given the changes in Europe's position, this unfortunately cannot be completely ruled out, he noted.

Donald Trump the key to peace

During the panel discussion, Peter Szijjarto also touched on the Middle East conflict, pointing out that the first priority is to prevent escalation, which could lead to a regional war. Regarding the resolution of the crisis, he recalled that after decades of failure, the hope for peace had come within reach during the term of former US President Donald Trump through the Abraham Accords, and a political change in Washington would therefore be promising also in this respect.

There are many similarities between the positions assumed by Donald Trump and the Hungarian government, for example on the family and on the fight against migration, he said.

He went on to praise the strategy of opening up to the East and emphasized that, despite the political intentions aimed at decoupling the European and Chinese economies, it is clear that a significant number of Western companies have now become completely dependent on the suppliers of the East Asian country, including firms in the automotive industry.

So it should be seen that in reality Eastern and Western companies are working as closely together as possible, and the political blabla over this is a nightmare,

he said. To illustrate the distance between reality and political propaganda, he said that the United States is constantly putting pressure on Hungary to end nuclear cooperation with Russia, while Russia was the number one uranium supplier of the US last year, and American companies are also involved in the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant. In international politics today, reality and the ideological approach are very far apart, he noted.

The Minister also spoke about the economic situation in Hungary, saying that despite the labor shortage, investment should not stop, as it is better to have jobs here than elsewhere, and that even those currently working in the traditional automotive sector will need to find employment. Electric vehicle manufacturing can provide a solution to this. Encouraging investment is job creation and job protection at the same time (.) There is a constant struggle here. There is no end in sight, because technology is advancing and competition is intensifying," he said.

In this context, he pointed out that, if necessary, guest workers, who should not be confused with migrants besieging the border fence, can be admitted for a temporary period, under strict conditions. Finally, he also spoke about the importance of the European Parliament elections, saying that in order to reverse the negative processes, it would be necessary to strengthen rational, conservative, patriotic parties that seek to work for national interests and sovereignty. In his words, the stakes are therefore whether a change could be achieved in the current "conniving" European Parliament, so that reality rather than ideologies will come first for MEPs.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos)