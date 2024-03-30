Russia's Ambassador to Budapest Comments on Terror in Moscow

What is being examined regarding the Moscow terrorist attack and how long will the investigation itself take?

First of all, I would like to express my deepest condolences to those whose relatives or friends died in the bloody and barbaric terrorist attack on March 22 and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured. Sadly, the death toll continues to rise. Investigations are ongoing to identify the planners and organizers of this terrorist act. As you know, the direct perpetrators of the mass murder and their accomplices have been arrested. All the circumstances of the crime are being thoroughly examined, including the role of the perpetrators and the extent of their culpability. The findings are being studied by experts and forensic scientists. The length of the investigation will be decided by the investigating authority and will last as long as is necessary.

Are there any indications that there are Western ties behind the terrorist attack?

With the investigation still in progress, it is too early to draw any final conclusions. What we do know is that the crime was committed by radical Islamists whose ideology is opposed by the Islamic world itself. We can also see that the United States is trying to convince its allies and other countries in the world through various channels that there is no trace of Kiev in the terrorist attack in Moscow and that the horrific crime was committed by members of the Islamic State, which is banned in Russia. Many questions remain open. One is, who will benefit from all this? The perpetrators of this act of terrorism are likely another link in the string of those who, at the hands of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime, have been at war with our country since 2014. We also need to answer the question: why did the terrorists try to flee to Ukraine after the crime and who was waiting for them there? I trust that all these questions will be answered in the joint work of our special services and law enforcement agencies.

What are the options of the Russian Federation in the different scenarios?

There is only one option: find and punish all those involved in the mass murder of innocent people. However, despite our legitimate desire to punish all the perpetrators of this crime, the investigation is being conducted in a highly objective and professional manner, without any political bias. Prosecutors are doing their utmost to ensure that the criminals receive just punishment in accordance with Russian law.

Many have expressed their condolences. What does it mean to the Russian people that the world has stood up for Russia?

We sincerely thank Hungary's leadership for its strong condemnation of this atrocious act of terrorism and for the messages of condolence left by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Laszlo Kover and his deputy, Sandor Lezsak, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, along with the ambassadors and foreign diplomats of the more than fifty diplomatic missions accredited in Budapest, who all left messages of condolence in an open book of condolences at the embassy. These sentiments were also echoed by local civil organizations. And we were particularly touched by ordinary Hungarians who in recent days have brought flowers, candles and children's toys to the memorial in front of the Embassy in memory of the victims of the barbaric terrorist attack. We have reported on this in detail on the Embassy's social media pages and today we summarized it with a short note: "Thank you, Hungary!". The people of Russia are grateful to all friends of our country who are not indifferent and who have expressed their sympathy and support. It is very important for us to feel this support, to feel that we are not alone in our time of mourning. Those who planned the terrorist attack had hoped to create panic and discord in our society, but they were faced with a show of unity and determination by society to confront evil.

Cover photo: Yevgeny Stanislavov, Russian Federation Ambassador to Budapest (Photo: Istvan Mirko)