Fidesz MEP: We Call For An Immediate Ceasefire and The Start of Peace Talks!

Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch has sharply criticized the pro-war Brusselsites.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 04. 09. 10:51
DEUTSCH Tamás
MEP Tamas Deutsch, the head of Fidesz's delegation to the European Parliament, speaks at the renewal congress of the Fidesz Hungarian Civic Federation at Hungexpo, Budapest, on November 18, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
This week's mini-plenary session of the European Parliament will address several critical issues, including the migration and asylum package, and the state of the rule of law in Hungary. In connection with this, Tamas Deutsch, Fidesz's list leader in the EP, took to Facebook to express his concerns. He stated that the European left and the Hungarian opposition will once again target Hungary in the EP. He stressed that

the choreography was the same: phrases based on well-known lies, slanders and fabricated pretexts to attack Hungary and the Hungarian people. We will not stand idly by, we will defend Hungary's sovereignty!

 

Magyar Nemzet highlighted recently that the European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs voted to take legal action against the European Commission for agreeing to the payment of 12 billion euros to Hungary, an amount withheld arbitrarily, to which the country is legally entitled to.

No matter how strong the attack or the blackmail from Brussels, we will not waver in our view. We call for an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of peace talks,

– Mr Deutsch underlined in relation to the fact that many across Europe are suffering in some type of war psychosis and that several leaders, including Macron to Poland's Donald Tusk, want a third world war.

 

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch has sharply criticized the pro-war Brusselites (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

