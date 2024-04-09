Háború Ukrajnábanorosz–ukrán háborúháború
magyarmagyar

How Russia-Ukraine War Could Spread to Europe

The West is calculating that Emmanuel Macron's decisions and war rhetoric will trigger a Third World War.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA2024. 04. 09. 17:56
Sending Western troops could lead to the Russia-Ukraine war spreading to Europe and to a potential third world war (Photo: AFP/Roman Pilipey)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Neue Zurcher Zeitung has outlined a number of scenarios on how the Russia-Ukraine war could spread to other European countries after French President Emmanuel Macron sends troops to Ukraine. The first option is the deployment of a contingent in the north of Kiev, in which case units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would be transferred to the eastern and southern fronts, the V4NA international news agency points out.

Óriási pusztítás követné az orosz–ukrán háború eszkalációját (Fotó: AFP/SERGEY BOBOK)
Massive destruction would follow an escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war (Photo: AFP/Sergey Bobok)

The second option is for the French troops to act as backup in the Zaporizhzhya region and try to prevent a breakthrough by the Russian forces. France would not be alone in a Ukraine mission.

For one, the units would have to be integrated into the Ukrainian command structures in order to provide effective added value. Moreover, France would not risk such an expedition without the support of important NATO partners. The focus here would be on Poland, Romania and, above all, the British, who are already present in Ukraine. Politically, this would likely amount to a revival of the entente cordiale between London and Paris,

the Swiss paper writes, pointing out that President Macron, however, knows that the open use of military means outside of NATO is associated with risks. Apart from Moscow threatening to use nuclear weapons, test attacks on France with fighter jets or long-range weapons are also conceivable. One of the most vulnerable axes runs toward the Alps. The so-called Tirol Corridor is practically unprotected from the air.

Option four is the deployment of military personnel to Moldova. Supporting the Republic of Moldova against Russia’s hybrid war would be a preliminary stage of a Ukraine mission. The situation is currently coming to a head in the region of the Gagauz minority, which is being instrumentalized by Moscow to undermine the authority of the government in Chisinau. Even a small contingent of French ground troops could stabilize the situation, the Neue Zurcher Zeitung writes, explaining options.

As is known, in recent weeks, Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly said that deploying western troops to Ukraine should be considered. The issue has divided Europe which has practically split on this issue, with some leaders supporting this proposal, while others strongly opposing it.

Those who oppose it fear that Vladimir Putin will follow through on his promise to start a Third World War. The Russian president has repeatedly warned the West that sending troops to Ukraine would mean sparking a world war and that even nuclear war is conceivable.

Cover photo: The deployment of Western troops could spread the Russia-Ukraine war across Europe, leading to a world war (Photo: AFP/Roman Pilipey)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu