How Russia-Ukraine War Could Spread to Europe

The Neue Zurcher Zeitung has outlined a number of scenarios on how the Russia-Ukraine war could spread to other European countries after French President Emmanuel Macron sends troops to Ukraine. The first option is the deployment of a contingent in the north of Kiev, in which case units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would be transferred to the eastern and southern fronts, the V4NA international news agency points out.

Massive destruction would follow an escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war (Photo: AFP/Sergey Bobok)

The second option is for the French troops to act as backup in the Zaporizhzhya region and try to prevent a breakthrough by the Russian forces. France would not be alone in a Ukraine mission.

For one, the units would have to be integrated into the Ukrainian command structures in order to provide effective added value. Moreover, France would not risk such an expedition without the support of important NATO partners. The focus here would be on Poland, Romania and, above all, the British, who are already present in Ukraine. Politically, this would likely amount to a revival of the entente cordiale between London and Paris,

the Swiss paper writes, pointing out that President Macron, however, knows that the open use of military means outside of NATO is associated with risks. Apart from Moscow threatening to use nuclear weapons, test attacks on France with fighter jets or long-range weapons are also conceivable. One of the most vulnerable axes runs toward the Alps. The so-called Tirol Corridor is practically unprotected from the air.