PM Orban: NatCon Throws Light on Brussels' Scandalous State of Rule of Law

The event is prohibited "considering that the aim of this even is to bring together personalities from the media, academia and cultural circles, as well as political figures who share a national conservative vision of society; that several of these personalities are from the conservative and religious right," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his Facebook page, quoting the text of the decree ordering the shut down of the National Conservatism Conference (NatCon) in Brussels this week.

"The past and future of conservatism are inextricably tied to the idea of the nation, to the principle of national independence, and to the revival of the unique national traditions," Viktor Orban went on quoting the order that banned the event, stressing that "only the final resolving of the issue is more scandalous".

We initiated a legal challenge to the shut-down order, but it was thrown out by two courts. When the Belgian prime minister weighed in with his correct assessment of the situation, a third court upheld the appeal in the same case, with the same reasoning. This is the rule of law over there, this is the rule of law, if it is Western. And it's them lecturing us,

Hungary's prime minister pointed out.