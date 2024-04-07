Spring Sees Large Spike in Migration, Hungarian PM's Chief Security Advisor Says

The spring has seen a spike in illegal migration, with destination countries struggling with the influx of migrants, the Hungarian PM's chief security advisor told M1 television channel on Saturday evening. "Spain is experiencing several hundred percent increase in illegal migration, the situation on Italian shores is almost intolerable, and Cyprus is receiving large numbers of migrants form Lebanon and Libya, Gyorgy Bakondi pointed out.

And a new phenomenon has emerged on the Greek islands, with large numbers of Africans arriving not only via Turkey, but also Tunisia, Morocco, Libya and Lebanon,

he added.

The European Union is preparing to implement new rules, which set mandatory quotas for a general and a critical situation, and is planning to establish camps in the countries along the EU's external border, including Hungary, the chief security advisor said.

The EU has stated that the top priority is not security, but certain social, welfare and asylum considerations, which in fact aim to open up new legal routes for arrivals, he said.

Migration is likely to be a key campaign issue in the countries preparing for the EP elections, the chief advisor said, adding that both in the European campaign and in the Hungarian situation, it would be advisable for all political parties to define their positions on migration, gender and war.

In the campaign, parties cannot evade any of the three issues and must articulate opinions that correspond to reality, Gyorgy Bakondi said.

He added that the EU will do everything possible to counter the negative effects of illegal migration during the campaign. The chief security advisor highlighted that Hungary's, government, in accordance with the will of the Hungarian people and the provisions of Hungary's fundamental law, does not consider the concept set out by Brussels to be feasible.

Hungary's government hopes that the new European Parliament and European Commission will not aim to achieve vague ideological goals, but will regard illegal migration as a truly crucial security issue pertaining to legality, state organization and, last but not least, to the rule of law, said the chief security advisor to the Hungarian prime minister.

Cover photo: Large numbers of Africans arrive not only via Turkey, but also Tunisia, Morocco, Libya and Lebanon (Photo: AFP/Zakaria Abdelkafi)