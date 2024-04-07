TörökországmigrációMagyarország
magyar

Spring Sees Large Spike in Migration, Hungarian PM's Chief Security Advisor Says

Spain is experiencing a steep surge in illegal migration, the situation on Italian shores is almost intolerable, and Cyprus is facing a sharp increase in inflows from Lebanon and Libya.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 04. 07. 14:07
Migrants arrive on the island of Lampedusa in 2023 (Photo: AFP)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The spring has seen a spike in illegal migration, with destination countries struggling with the influx of migrants, the Hungarian PM's chief security advisor told M1 television channel on Saturday evening. "Spain is experiencing several hundred percent increase in illegal migration, the situation on Italian shores is almost intolerable, and Cyprus is receiving large numbers of migrants form Lebanon and Libya, Gyorgy Bakondi pointed out.

And a new phenomenon has emerged on the Greek islands, with large numbers of Africans arriving not only via Turkey, but also Tunisia, Morocco, Libya and Lebanon,

 he added.

The European Union is preparing to implement new rules, which set mandatory quotas for a general and a critical situation, and is planning to establish camps in the countries along the EU's external border, including Hungary, the chief security advisor said.

The EU has stated that the top priority is not security, but certain social, welfare and asylum considerations, which in fact aim to open up new legal routes for arrivals, he said.

Migration is likely to be a key campaign issue in the countries preparing for the EP elections, the chief advisor said, adding that both in the European campaign and in the Hungarian situation, it would be advisable for all political parties to define their positions on migration, gender and war.

In the campaign, parties cannot evade any of the three issues and must articulate opinions that correspond to reality, Gyorgy Bakondi said.

He added that the EU will do everything possible to counter the negative effects of illegal migration during the campaign. The chief security advisor highlighted that Hungary's, government, in accordance with the will of the Hungarian people and the provisions of Hungary's fundamental law, does not consider the concept set out by Brussels to be feasible.

Hungary's government hopes that the new European Parliament and European Commission will not aim to achieve vague ideological goals, but will regard illegal migration as a truly crucial security issue pertaining to legality, state organization and, last but not least, to the rule of law, said the chief security advisor to the  Hungarian prime minister.

Cover photo: Large numbers of Africans arrive not only via Turkey, but also Tunisia, Morocco, Libya and Lebanon (Photo: AFP/Zakaria Abdelkafi)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu