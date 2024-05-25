Hungary DM: War Sneaking Into Our Daily Lives Subtly, But Increasingly Openly

Unfortunately, we cannot rule out the scenario that weapons could once again take over in Europe. In order to avoid this, we need strength," the defense minister was quoted by Hungary's state news agency (MTI) as saying at the opening of the temporary exhibition called "Military Display - Memories of Centuries of Hungarian Military History" in Szekesfehervar on Friday.

War is sneaking into our everyday lives and into the largest defense alliance, NATO, which has several EU members, in a subtle but increasingly open way,

– DM Szalay-Bobrovniczky emphasized in his speech on the occasion of the opening of a joint exhibition by the HM Military History Institute and Museum and the King Saint Stephen Museum. The leaders of these EU countries are making repeated comments about the possibility that either they or NATO should play some type of role in the bloody war that has been raging in our neighborhood for two years now, he said. He underlined that

Hungary will stay out of this.