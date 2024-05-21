Europe is a powerful economic entity and union. For this reason, it is very natural for member countries to want to be independent and sovereign in defense and security. I think this is a positive development in a multilateral world," Vladimir Putin said in 2018. Russia's president supported the idea of setting up a unified European army, at least according to reports released at the time. Putin's remarks came days after French President Emmanuel Macron called for the formation of a European army to reduce dependence on the United States.

How did Putin convince money-grubbing Weber?

Manfred Weber is the man who was exposed in 2019 to have used tricky and cunning means to tap into the EU's coffers. The international V4NA news agency uncovered the politician's chicanery at the time, reporting that Manfred Weber was fighting corruption while he managed to amass at least 400 thousand euros.

The amount is approximately 4,332 euros per month. MEPs receive this general reimbursement each month primarily for running a formal office, as set out in the guidelines. They are not accountable for the expenditures, no bills have to be presented, and Weber saw a great opportunity in this loophole. The jockeying EPP politician declared his own family house as the party s office to keep hold of this amount,

V4NA highlighted in an article back then.

Manfred Weber, who doesn't mind taking the trouble to pick up small change, recently said on a show that

he supports the introduction of a year of compulsory general service.

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, French President Emmanuel Macron recently stated that

if we want peace in Ukraine, we must not be weak, so we must see the situation clearly and say firmly, willingly and courageously that we are ready to use all the means at our disposal to achieve our goal, which is to prevent Russia from winning,

the French president said. As is known, Macron has repeatedly made war-related statements war-related statements in recent weeks. He went so far as not to rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine, to the Russia-Ukraine war, and also alluded to France's nuclear weapons.

In this context, Manfred Weber said he was disappointed that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the federal government had been "voiceless" and that there had been no response to Macron's proposal.

